Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Hires Bill Neely as Regional Sales Director for North Florida

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Neely to the team," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Bill brings a wealth of experience in sales and relationship-building across the insurance industry, and his leadership will strengthen our presence in North Florida. We're confident that his extensive background and ability to drive results will be an asset as we continue to expand our reach and provide dedicated service to our partners and policyholders."

Bill Neely joins Boston Mutual Life with over 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, specializing in voluntary benefits, sales operations, and new business development. His most recent role was Vice President of Aon Health Solutions in Florida, where he developed sales strategies and provided local support for benefit offerings. Previously, he served as Managing Director at MassMutual, where he introduced the company's products to the broker community. As Regional Vice President at Transamerica, he led voluntary benefits sales across multiple distribution channels. Mr. Neely holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.

"I'm excited to join Boston Mutual Life, a company I've long admired for its affordable products for working Americans and excellent customer service," said Bill Neely, Regional Sales Director for North Florida at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "I look forward to working with the team to continue expanding our reach in North Florida and helping our clients and brokers achieve their goals."

To contact one of the sales representatives in your state, click here.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

