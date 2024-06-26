Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Hires Darryl Samuels as Lead Regional Sales Director for South Texas and Louisiana

Darryl Samuels will oversee sales for the national life insurance carrier in South Texas and Louisiana

CANTON, Mass., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of Darryl Samuels as Lead Regional Sales Director for South Texas and Louisiana in its Business Development and Distribution department. In his new position, Samuels will be responsible for workplace sales for the life insurance carrier.

"With his almost two decades of experience driving sales growth and fostering strong client relationships, we are thrilled to welcome Darryl to the Boston Mutual Life family," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "We are confident he will play a pivotal role in expanding our Central market presence as we continue forward in our focus on meeting the needs of our customers throughout South Texas and Louisiana."

Samuels brings 19 years of experience in the insurance industry to his new Lead Regional Sales Director role. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, he worked as a Senior Business Development Manager at AIG, focusing on driving strategic growth initiatives and maximizing sales opportunities. He also served as Senior Business Development Manager at Newhouse Insurance and Financial Group for eleven years. An active member of his community, Samuels volunteers his time as a member of the Commercial Exhibits Committee for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (RodeoHouston).

"It's a wonderful opportunity to join a company with such a rich legacy as Boston Mutual Life," said Darryl Samuels, Lead Regional Sales Director – South Texas and Louisiana at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "I'm looking forward to helping producers and brokers in the area see how the benefits of our products can assist their customers with their life insurance benefits needs."

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

