Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is Making an Impact in the Community

"Boston Mutual has always been a good corporate citizen, but in the past, charitable efforts were loosely coordinated across different teams in the company," said David Mitchell, Executive Vice President, External Affairs & Corporate Communications at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "By formalizing this great program, we will continue empowering employees and producer partners to exemplify our mutuality and give back to the broader community under one unified banner to better help causes in our local communities and across the country."

The corporate citizenship program will focus its giving on opportunities that best align with the company's values and core beliefs in three key areas of community, education, and family. Participants of the program are encouraged to help the community through four different areas of volunteerism, charitable giving, public affairs, and environmental sustainability. For example, Boston Mutual will match employee donations to any qualifying cause that fits within one of the three key focus areas, and employees are granted one full workday each year to volunteer at a service organization or charity of their choosing. The Making An Impact program team will also work closely with the company's Activities Committee, a volunteer group of employees, to coordinate on larger initiatives throughout the year.

"As a mutual company, and as part of the Boston Mutual brand, corporate citizenship is in the essence of who we are and what we do," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Our commitment to the Boston Mutual family extends to the members of the communities where we live and work, and I'm looking forward to continuing our goodwill with this new program."

Based on current employee engagement and long-term relationships and activities, Boston Mutual has selected four signature partners that embody many of the key traits the company embraces, including The Salvation Army, My Brother's Keeper, United Way, and the Town of Canton, Massachusetts. Along with these signature partners, Boston Mutual will continue to support a wide variety of national and regional charitable causes and organizations, including the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Joslin Diabetes Center, and Junior Achievement.

To learn more about Boston Mutual's new corporate citizenship program, please visit www.bostonmutual.com/about-us/#corporate-giving or contact MakingAnImpact@BostonMutual.com.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national insurance carrier providing flexible insurance products for working Americans in the private and public sectors. Boston Mutual offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and employers, with a product portfolio that includes life, critical illness, disability, and accident insurance coverage. Founded in 1891, the company, which is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

