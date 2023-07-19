Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Welcomes Barry Parks as Regional Sales Director for Kansas, Colorado, and Missouri

Barry Parks will oversee sales in select states in the national life insurance carrier's Midwest region

CANTON, Mass., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of Barry Parks as Regional Sales Director for Kansas, Colorado, and Missouri in its Distribution and Business Development department. In his new role, Parks will be responsible for workplace sales in those three states for the life insurance carrier.

"Barry is a great addition to the Boston Mutual Life sales team and I'm thrilled to have him on board," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "His experience in the region, especially with broker relationships and agency management, will provide key insights and opportunities as we continue to grow our presence in the area."

Barry Parks brings 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, including expertise from leadership roles as a multi-line insurance broker and agency manager. Prior to joining Boston Mutual, he worked as an Agency Manager at the Harvard Group. Previously, he served in roles at Parks Enterprises and KGB USA (formerly Infonxx). Parks holds a bachelor's degree in business management and administration from Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, and is currently working towards a master's degree from Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the Boston Mutual Life story and leveraging my sales and broker management experience to help build out our business in the region," said Barry Parks, Regional Sales Director – Kansas, Colorado, and Missouri at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

To contact one of Boston Mutual Life's sales representatives in your state, click here. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contacts
Meredith D'Agostino
Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company
[email protected]
(800) 669-2668 x276

Boston Mutual News Desk:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

