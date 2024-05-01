Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company's Making An Impact Program Celebrates Six Years of Giving Back

National life insurance carrier recognizes corporate citizenship program milestone by acknowledging more than $1.5 million in charitable donations since 2018

CANTON, Mass., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, recognized the sixth anniversary of its corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact, this month. In total, since its launch six years ago, the program has contributed almost 1,200 volunteer hours, 800 donations, and more than $1.5 million to a variety of charitable causes across the country, including in Massachusetts and Nebraska, where it has corporate offices.

"At Boston Mutual Life, giving back is part of the fabric of who we are. Our staff are passionate and genuinely care about supporting causes in the communities where we live and work," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life. "Our philanthropy through Making An Impact represents our broader belief in the goodness of mutuality, which to us means being there in a time of need for our policyholders — no matter what."

Boston Mutual Life launched Making An Impact in 2018 to formalize its longstanding tradition of philanthropy and giving back. The program encompasses a variety of philanthropic activities, including employee volunteerism, public affairs, corporate giving, and employee gift matching. With a focus on community and family, education, and the environment, the program showcases the talents and resources of employees in a variety of ways, including food and goods donation drives, food bank support, and fundraising walks to benefit communities in need.

In 2023, Boston Mutual Life made 165 donations and contributed 341 volunteer hours in support of non-profit organizations across the country. The company also matched employee donations of more than $5,300 to 40 non-profits through its matching gift program.

The success of the Making An Impact program is underscored in its recognition by Boston Business Journal as a top charitable contributor for the past five consecutive years. Each year, the program identifies new ways to give back and pave the way for future opportunities so the company can further support those in need.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company's Making An Impact program, please go to the program page on the company's website.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life, or find a sales representative near you, visit the company's website, https://www.bostonmutual.com/

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

