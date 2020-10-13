Boston Mutual Life Named a Top Charitable Company in Massachusetts for Second Consecutive Year

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, was one of 107 companies recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a top charitable contributor for the second year in a row. The award is given to companies who have donated a minimum of $100,000 to local charities and social-service non-profits based in Massachusetts in 2019.

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Boston Mutual Life donated more than $210,000 across the state in 2019 as part of its total contributions to national and regional organizations. Boston Mutual Life employees contributed 368 hours of their time to volunteer for worthy causes. The organization launched its corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact, in April 2018.

"It's an honor the join the record number of companies who share our values of giving back to the community," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "The coronavirus pandemic has reaffirmed our commitment to charitable efforts through our Making An Impact program and reminded us just how important it is to give back to those in need. I'm proud of our employees for their efforts and passion for these important causes."

The national life insurance carrier, which celebrated its 129th anniversary this year, ranked 91 on this year's list and has been committed to philanthropic work for much of its history. Within the Making An Impact program, Boston Mutual Life focuses its charitable efforts on three pillars that align with its core mission—Community & Family, Education, and Environment—to coordinate activities throughout the year to give back to various worthy causes and organizations. This includes employee volunteerism (most recently related to remote initiatives), public affairs, charitable giving, and environmental sustainability.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life's corporate citizenship program, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/about-us/making-an-impact/ or contact [email protected].

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With its home office based in Canton, Massachusetts, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contact:

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

[email protected]

(800) 669-2668 x276

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Related Links

www.bostonmutual.com

