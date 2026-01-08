Vote for Boston's Most Beautiful Architecture

Boston Society for Architecture Opens Voting for People's Choice Award

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) announces four finalists for the 2025 Harleston Parker Medal. Established in 1921 in memory of Boston architect J. Harleston Parker, this annual honor is decided by a jury of professionals – artists, designers, architects, public servants and planners – to recognize "the most beautiful piece of architecture, building, monument, or structure build in the metropolitan Boston area in the past 10 years."

In addition to the juried award, each year the BSA seeks the general public's input by voting on the same selected finalists to anoint a People's Choice Award winner. The public's appreciation of beauty in architecture may vary from the jury decision, allowing for a broader recognition and awareness of design impacts within our local communities. Last year's People's Choice Award winner was the Harvard University District Energy, designed by Leers Weinzapfel Associates and the juried Harleston Parker Medal winner was the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library, designed by Utile, Inc.

Vote here through January 31 for your favorite piece of new architecture in Boston.

The winner of the People's Choice Award, as well as the winner of the Harleston Parker Medal, will be revealed at the BSA Awards gala on the evening of March 5, and announced to the public following the ceremony. This annual BSA/AIA chapter event celebrates people and projects that advance excellence in architecture and design in and around Boston.

Details on the finalists for the Harleston Parker Medal and People's Choice Award can be found here and below:

Boston Public Library - Roslindale Branch (2022)

Firm/Designer: Leers Weinzapfel Associates

Client: Boston Public Facilities Department and Boston Public Library

Frances Appleton Pedestrian Bridge (2018)

Firm/Designer: Rosales+

Client: Massachusetts Department of Transportation

Land's Sake Farm (2025)

Firm/Designer: PAYETTE

Client: Land's Sake Farm

Tozzer Anthropology Building (2014)

Firm/Designer: Kennedy & Violich Architecture, Ltd. (KVA)

Client: Harvard University

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY FOR ARCHITECTURE

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of The American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

