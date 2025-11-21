Boston Society for Architecture Green Roof and Infrastructure Team Launches Resource Handbook

This growing digital resource is designed to support anyone exploring green roofs or green infrastructure projects.

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by the Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) Green Roof Infrastructure Team (GRIT) Knowledge Community, the Green Roof & Infrastructure Resource Handbook highlights the wide-ranging benefits these systems bring to individual users, project sites, and surrounding communities while offering practical tools for planning and design. The handbook supports the GRIT's mission to elevate the role of green roofs, vegetated wall systems, and other green infrastructure in mitigating climate change.

The first edition, released this November, features nine case studies from across the Boston region, showcasing a diversity of project types, goals, and lessons learned. Current examples include:

Saugus Middle-High School

Bristol County Agricultural High School

Boston Medical Center Newmarket

St. Henry's Farm

Josiah Quincy Upper School

MIT Hayden Library Courtyard

Northeastern EXP Building

New England Avenue

Harvard University Science and Engineering Complex

As new projects and technologies emerge, the handbook will continue to expand as a living document, currently available online: https://knocos.architects.org/green-roof-and-infrastructure-resource-handbook

The Handbook is organized around three core components:

Case Studies: Real-world examples of green roofs and green infrastructure projects in Greater Boston, highlighting design intent, challenges, and key takeaways. Policy & Regulation: Regional and national initiatives that illustrate how communities are advancing and incentivizing this work. Technical Resources: Deeper guidance for those seeking comprehensive insight into research, design, installation practices, and long-term maintenance.

While each project aims to meet specific user needs, green roofs and green infrastructure frequently generate benefits far beyond the property line. These systems can help moderate heat island impacts, improve energy performance, reduce noise, manage stormwater, enhance biodiversity, improve air quality, support health and well-being, create new educational and agricultural opportunities, and offer welcoming, vegetated amenity spaces.

GRIT continues to organize public programs, foster collaboration, and advocate for policies that encourage greener, more resilient cities. This new handbook is intended to serve as a valuable tool for designers, policymakers, property owners, educators, and community members alike.

The Handbook and information about the work behind its creation is available at https://knocos.architects.org/green-roof-and-infrastructure-resource-handbook.

ABOUT THE GREEN ROOF AND INFRASTRUCTURE TEAM

The Green Roof and Infrastructure Team (GRIT) is a Knowledge Community at the BSA, whose mission is to promote understanding of the importance and value of green roofs, vegetated wall systems, and other green infrastructure in mitigating climate change. The group looks at recent examples and implementation options along with associated challenges and potential. GRIT works to support education, policies and regulations that are favorable to green roofs and green infrastructure in general.

To learn more about the BSA's Knowledge Communities, visit https://knocos.architects.org

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY FOR ARCHITECTURE

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of The American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

