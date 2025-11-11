Women in Design Announce the 26th Annual WiD Award of Excellence Winners

In partnership with the Boston Society for Architecture, Women in Design celebrates and encourages the success and leadership of women in the design community.

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in Design (WiD), a Boston Society for Architecture Knowledge Community, is proud to announce the winners of the 26th annual WiD Award of Excellence. The 2025 winners are: Yanel de Angel Salas, FAIA; Sindu Meier, AIA; and Diana Nicklaus, FAIA. Presented by WiD, the jury-nominated WiD Award of Excellence is presented in recognition of individuals who have built their life around design, whose work exemplifies the best of process and product, and who uses their position of achievement to give back to the world of design and to the community at large.

"Each winner is changing the game in their own way- through their visionary leadership, commitment to equity, and transformative impact on design and practice, their efforts embody the spirit of this award and continue to inspire the future of the profession," said Women in Design Co-Chairs Allison Desbonnet and Jhoanny Marte. "This year's recipients are consistently mentoring with heart, and passionately inspiring all of us to keep pushing ahead with purpose."

With influence spanning global, civic and professional communities, Yanel de Angel's leadership brings simplicity to complexity while unifying and motivating community leaders, clients and policy makers to reimagine and enact new social and environmental archetypes.

Sindu Meier's firm leadership and project management achieves architectural excellence for programmatically complex buildings. She engages communities, translating many voices into a cherished civic resource. Sindu advances the next generation through education, mentorship, and advocacy.

Diana Nicklaus disrupted well-established tenets of practice by founding Saam Architecture with radical flexibility for all staff. Her prescient practice model, widely shared, has expanded the thinking of peers and clients through demonstrated design excellence.

The honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on December 2, 2025 at 6:00pm at the Wentworth Institute of Technology Center for Engineering, Innovation and Sciences (555 Parker St, Boston, MA 02120). Event information can be found here. For more information on the Boston Society for Architecture and WiD, please visit the BSA website at architects.org.

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY FOR ARCHITECTURE

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

