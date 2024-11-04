Boston Society for Architecture Welcomes New Executive Director Danyson Tavares

Mr. Tavares will lead the BSA's efforts to improve the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment with a focus on equity and sustainability

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA), a non-profit membership organization of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Danyson Tavares, Associate AIA and NOMA as the Boston Society for Architecture's next Executive Director, effective November 4, 2024. As a member-led association, the BSA/AIA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in the United States. The BSA's mission is to improve the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity.

"I am delighted that Danyson will be lending his experience and passion to support the BSA's mission of climate and equity impact," said BSA/AIA President Sam Batchelor, FAIA. "He has shown a remarkable ability to understand the critical issues facing our community and our members, and will be working with our Board to advocate for the profession and develop programs and solutions that drive action."

With an extensive background in architecture and a long commitment to community engagement and advocacy for universal design access, Mr. Tavares brings an important lens and expertise to the BSA. Mr. Tavares was most recently the Executive Director for YouthBuild Boston, where he secured increased funding, strengthened the staff team, and spearheaded numerous affordable housing projects and community initiatives. Prior to his work at YouthBuild Boston, he spent nine years as a Lead Designer and Project Manager at Boston area architectural firms. He is actively involved in the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), has been adjunct faculty at Boston Architectural College and Wentworth Institute of Technology, and was a recipient of the 2023 Alumni Inclusive Excellence Award from Wentworth Institute of Technology. He is also a trustee of the Sasaki Foundation. Mr. Tavares has also been serving on the BSA/AIA Board.

"I am so thrilled to be joining the BSA as executive director and look forward to expanding the engagement of our membership in making positive impacts in greater Boston," said Danyson Tavares, Associate AIA, NOMA and Executive Director of the BSA. "For much of my career, I have focused on addressing diversity issues within the architecture, education, and construction industries. This new role will only expand my ability to support the city of Boston and its residents for the future."

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is a partnership between the Boston Society of Architects (BSA/AIA) and the BSA Foundation , a 501(c)3 charitable organization. The BSA operates as a convener, educator, and action leader to ensure that the power of design is fully employed in creating solutions to the equity and climate crises of our time. The organization extends these efforts philanthropically through the BSA Foundation, which connects members and the community to build a better Boston, together.

