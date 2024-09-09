Boston Society for Architecture Will Host the Designing Just Futures Summit: Collaborative Practices for Spatial Justice on September 19-20, 2024

The event will explore and promote equitable design practices and spatial justice through conversation with Boston thought-leaders, professionals, and community advocates.

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) has announced that they will host the Designing Just Futures Summit: Collaborative Practices for Spatial Justice in Boston from September 19-20, 2024. The summit will explore and promote equitable design practices and spatial justice. It will be structured around four key themes, contextualized within Greater Boston: legacies, infrastructures, ecologies and practice.

"By bringing together thought-leaders, professionals, and community advocates, we hope to foster meaningful dialogue, share innovative solutions, and inspire systemic change in the design of our built environments throughout Greater Boston," said Rebecca Berry, Chair of the BSA Foundation. "We look forward to having architects, policymakers, urban planners, community leaders and anyone curious about initiatives that promote the design of just futures join us and apply learnings to the world around them."

Some of the speakers at the summit include:

Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, pastor at New Roots AME Church, longtime community activist, and former Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space for the City of Boston

Jha D Amazi, Principal at MASS Design Group, director of the MASS Public Memory and Memorials Lab, and local spoken word artist and event producer.

Danyson Tavares, Executive Director of YouthBuild Boston, and incoming Executive Director of the Boston Society for Architecture

Lily Song, Assistant Professor of Race and Social Justice in the Built Environment, Northeastern University

Gabriela Cartagena, CityLife/VidaUrbana and East Boston Spatial Justice Lab

Lawrence Cheng, Chinatown Community Land Trust and Bruner/Cott Architects

Armani White, Reclaim Roxbury

For more information on the Designing Just Futures Summit: Collaborative Practices for Spatial Justice, including pricing and a full schedule of speakers, or to register, please visit the BSA website here .

About the Boston Society for Architecture (BSA)

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is a non-profit membership organization focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through our BSA Foundation, which connects our members to our community to build a better Boston, together. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org .

