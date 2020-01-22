Boston Student Showcase at the Capitol Planned to Celebrate School Choice Week

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students will perform in a student showcase celebrating K-12 education on Monday, Jan. 27 at The Capitol - Great Hall from 11 a.m. to noon. This 2nd annual student showcase celebration is one of Massachusetts' largest National School Choice Week events and will feature musical and artistic performances from talented students at this fun, energetic celebration.

Public and private schools across Massachusetts will be in attendance including: Nobel Academy; Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Mission Grammar School; and Hampden Charter School Of Science. Students will provide a variety of performances of "We Are the World" in different languages, poetry readings, and the National School Choice Week dance.

The Massachusetts State House is located at 24 Beacon Street.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

