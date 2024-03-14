Boston Trust Walden Publishes 2023 ESG Impact Report

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company announces the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Report, "Principled Investing. Sustained Stewardship."

Since the 1970s, Boston Trust Walden has used its role as an investor to address complex social and environmental issues. Through the levers of active ownership, we encourage the companies in which we invest client assets to adopt better ESG policies, practices, and performance disclosure. We do so because we believe companies effectively managing ESG risks and opportunities are often better positioned for success in the long term. Our in-house team uses a range of tools and tactics leveraged from our nearly five decades of experience engaging companies and policymakers both directly and in coalition.

The annual report features examples of Boston Trust Walden's engagement results and impact achieved on behalf of clients: https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/2023-impact-report.

"As long-term investors, we believe our blend of ESG analysis and active ownership makes good business sense and helps achieve our clients' investment objectives," said Amy D. Augustine, Director, ESG Investing. "Advancing sustainable business practices via our multifaceted, solutions-oriented approach also helps ensure the engagements we initiate today lead to transformative impact in the months and years to come."

Boston Trust Walden Company is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm, including its investment adviser subsidiary Boston Trust Walden Inc., manages $15.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023.

