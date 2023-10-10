Bradley Hunnewell, CFA Joins Boston Trust Walden as a Portfolio Manager

News provided by

Boston Trust Walden Company

10 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden is pleased to announce that Bradley Hunnewell has joined the firm. He will serve as a portfolio manager and securities research analyst on the Small Cap and SMID Cap Equity strategy teams.

Mr. Hunnewell previously served as a Director and Portfolio Manager of Small & Mid Cap Equities at Rothschild & Co US Asset Management for three years. Prior to Rothschild & Co, he worked at Rockefeller Capital Management for ten years in various investment roles, most recently as a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad to Boston Trust Walden," said Chief Investment Officer and co-Chief Executive Officer Stephen Amyouny. "Brad's experience managing smaller cap equities and his strong research background should enable him to hit the ground running. Given the success of our Small and SMID Cap strategies, as well as long-term planning considerations, we thought it prudent to expand the team." Brad will work alongside Leanne Moore, Kenneth Scott, and Richard Williams, who will continue to serve as portfolio managers on the Small Cap and SMID Cap Equity strategy teams.

"Boston Trust Walden's emphasis on high quality investing is aligned with my personal investment philosophy," said Mr. Hunnewell. "Additionally, the opportunity to join a culture-focused, employee-owned firm was compelling. I look forward to working with my new colleagues, our clients, and our partners."

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm manages approximately $15 billion in client assets. The investment team is committed to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and impact investing leadership. Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

Media Inquiries: Heidi Vanni, Director of Institutional Strategies, [email protected], (617) 726-7136.

SOURCE Boston Trust Walden Company

