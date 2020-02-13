Boston Trust Walden Announces Promotions

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company is pleased to announce several promotions.

Leanne Moore has been promoted to portfolio manager, joining the Small and SMID Cap equity portfolio management teams. These strategies continue to be led by Kenneth Scott, who has served as the lead portfolio manager for the Small Cap strategy since 1999 and as the lead portfolio manager for the SMID Cap strategy since the strategy's inception in 2010. "Leanne is a strong, experienced analyst and a valuable contributor to the entire portfolio management process," said Mr. Scott.

Richard Williams, who joined the firm in 2013, and serves as a portfolio manager on the firm's Small, SMID, and Mid Cap equity teams, has been promoted to Managing Director and has been appointed to the firm's Board of Directors. Mr. Williams will continue in his current roles.

Mark Zagata has been promoted to the Mid Cap equity portfolio management team. Stephen Amyouny, lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy, said: "The expansion in Mark's portfolio management responsibilities reflects his strong contributions to the investment process over the last decade." Mark is also a portfolio manager on the firm's Large Cap Value strategy.

Belinda Cavazos, who was a member of the Small, SMID and Mid Cap portfolio management teams, has left the firm.

Also, as of April 1, 2020, William Apfel will step down from his role as Executive Managing Director. Mr. Apfel will continue to serve as the firm's Chief Investment Officer and lead portfolio manager for the firm's Multi-Asset, US Large Cap Value, and International Developed Equity strategies. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Amyouny and Mr. Scott, who have served on a three-person Executive Management Committee with Mr. Apfel since January 2017, have been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officers by the Board.

Said Mr. Apfel: "Our business is healthy and rests on a solid foundation. Steve and Ken are outstanding investors and leaders, and are committed to achieving excellent outcomes for our clients."

Regarding these changes, Mr. Amyouny said: "As a firm, we remain focused on our role as responsible stewards of our clients' assets, including the thoughtful execution of our investment philosophy. We are committed to remaining an employee-owned business, which we ardently believe is the best model for our clients. Effective management of our resources, particularly our people, is crucial to realizing our objectives."

Boston Trust Walden Company, including its investment adviser subsidiary Boston Trust Walden Inc., manages more than $10 billion in assets for both institutional and high net worth clients. Our team of professionals is committed to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and impact investing leadership.

