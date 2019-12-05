Both Ends Believing Expands African Footprint

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Both Ends Believing (BEB) announced today that the nonprofit will expand its Children First Software (CFS) program from 17 children's homes in Uganda to hundreds across the country. The initial expansion phase of the program has been approved by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD).

The MGLSD together with Both Ends Believing's collaborative global working group of 25 countries will help orphaned children around the world get a step closer to a loving family by using its technology platform and the Children First software solution. In 2018, BEB held its first African Summit in Lusaka, Zambia with more than 75 attendees, including five African nations and the U.S. Department of State. BEB hopes to continue its expansion of CFS technology into all provinces in Uganda that will deliver a much-needed technical support tool, as well as extend our reach into other countries in Africa.

"Our relationship with MGLSD has grown over the past three years and now includes all levels of government to ensure a rapid expansion of CFS, right down to the social workers that will be responsible for monitoring the placements," noted Mark Schwartz, President of Both Ends Believing. There are now hundreds of children in Uganda with complete data profiles poised to enter the second phase of the CFS application that will enable the MGLSD managers to design a plan to place these children into pre-approved domestic families throughout the country.

There are many orphanages in Uganda that serve a critical need to provide children with food, medications and basic survival skills and it is the intention of BEB to work with all Non-Governmental Organizations and children's homes that will ultimately best serve all the Ugandan orphaned children.

Both Ends Believing (formerly Both Ends Burning) was founded in January of 2010 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to promote family-based outcomes for vulnerable children. We envision a world in which every child grows up in a family. Our primary goal is to minimize institutional care for at risk children and redirect these children into reunification with their family, foster or kinship care, or placement into domestic and international adoption programs.

