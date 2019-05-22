Both Ends Believing Selected as Kershaw's Challenge Beneficiary

PLANO, Texas, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Both Ends Believing (BEB) announced today that the nonprofit has been named a beneficiary of Kershaw's Challenge for 2019. Kershaw's Challenge was formed in 2011 by Ellen and Clayton Kershaw to support non-profits focusing on at-risk children.

Since 2011, the longtime Los Angeles Dodger pitcher and his wife, through Kershaw's Challenge, have invested more than $7.5 million to support various causes that meet the needs and challenges of the world's most vulnerable children. Their primary focus in the United States is on Los Angeles and Dallas, while the international effort supports the Dominican Republic and Zambia.

International alignment with Both Ends Believing is a natural fit for Kershaw's Challenge as there is a significant Children First software implementation effort underway in the Dominican Republic. Both Ends Believing's partnership with the Dominican Republic is supported by five years of relationships that have been cultivated with the central government child welfare authority, CONANI.

"Kershaw's strategy is to go deep with its beneficiaries and showcase their work. BEB is very honored to be one of its three partnerships working outside of the United States," commented Frank Garrott, chief operating officer for Both Ends Believing.

Kershaw's Challenge's support together with Both Ends Believing's collaborative global working group of 25 countries will help orphaned children around the world get a step closer to a loving family by using its technology platform and the Children First software solution. In 2018, BEB held its first African Summit in Lusaka, Zambia with more than 75 attendees, including five African nations and the U.S. Department of State. BEB hopes to expand its CFS technology into Zambia with the assistance and guidance of Kershaw's Challenge.

"It is a great honor to partner with Both Ends Believing this year. They are a unique organization, and it's a joy to shine a spotlight on the work they are doing. BEB shares our heart — to care for vulnerable children all over the world. How can we serve these children if we don't know who they are? That's why we love the work of BEB — finding those children, giving them a name and identity, to get them into a forever family. Their work is critical, and we will do our part in making it possible," said Clayton and Ellen Kershaw.

About Both Ends Believing

Both Ends Believing (formerly Both Ends Burning) was founded in January of 2010 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to promote family-based outcomes for vulnerable children. We envision a world in which every child grows up in a family. Our primary goal is to minimize institutional care for at risk children and redirect these children into reunification with their family, foster or kinship care, or placement into domestic and international adoption programs.

