Ecuador and Paraguay governments join BEB leaders to plan future of child welfare systems

PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEB hosted the first-ever multi-country delegation with Ecuador and Paraguay government officials in Plano, TX. The two countries are leaders in using Children First Software (CFS) to advance child welfare systems and came together to discuss lessons learned and plans for the future.

BEB President, Mark Schwartz, shaking hands with the MINNA Vice Minister, Eduardo Escobar, of Paraguay.

BEB and government partners are focused on the importance of security for the children's data on CFS. All data received on CFS is safely secured on the cloud hosted by AWS that only country administrators can access for their countries' children. The cloud is the most effective and safest route to ensuring that all data of a vulnerable child is protected within their country.

A strong spirit of cooperation was evident at the delegation. Eduardo Escobar, Vice Minister of MINNA of Paraguay, stated "We are not just allies; we are friends in making life better for children. We have known about the software and know it's more than just data, it's the children, and that's why we want to move forward."

The delegation also heard from technology partner Will Robinson, CEO of Encapture. He shared his passion for BEB and its work for children by saying, "My company believes in helping children and that we can use technology to do just that." Frank Garrott, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships stated "Our government and corporate partners are essential; otherwise, CFS is simply a unique technology platform that sits on the shelf."

BEB's work does not exist without government partners. Through the power of technology and collaboration, over 9,000 vulnerable children to date have received placement via reunification or adoption.

