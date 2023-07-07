Bottle Rocket Appoints Andrew Sevin as President, Reinforcing Commitment to Growth and Innovation

DALLAS, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bottle Rocket, a global digital experience consultancy and part of the Ogilvy worldwide network, announced the appointment of Andrew Sevin as the company's President. In this new role, Sevin will be responsible for Bottle Rocket's strategic direction, operations management, HR and people functions, and revenue and growth trajectory.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve as Bottle Rocket's next President," states Sevin. "To have the chance to serve such a respected brand, collaborate with world-class organizations seeking a long-term partner for growth, and represent the expansive global reach and capabilities of the collective Ogilvy network, is truly a dream appointment. As we move forward, we have a remarkable opportunity to maintain our position as industry pioneers while embracing the very spirit of growth and modernization that our brand was born from over fifteen years ago."

After years of exponential growth, delivery and workforce globalization, and deeper integration into the Ogilvy network, this leadership appointment reinforces the company's dedication to its people and customers. It signals a future of continuous evolution and optimization within the business. 

Rajesh Midha, the company's CEO, states, "Andrew is a seasoned executive that has always leaned into the power of curiosity to build deep relationships with our people and our customers. While serving as our company's Chief Business Officer, Andrew was instrumental in bridging the connection between the demand generation, selling, delivery, and operations functions of our business. He has helped to drive modernized strategies and systems for how we create and drive value for our customers." Midha continues, "I am excited to have such a strong and compassionate leader as my partner in leading this business."

Moving forward, Sevin, as President, will be accountable to Midha, while the other functional leaders throughout the organization will report directly to Sevin.

Bottle Rocket is a digital experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is part of the Ogilvy Experience worldwide network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at [email protected].

