Bottle Rocket celebrates unprecedented 500% growth in Product Management Practice and looks forward to continued expansion in 2022 and beyond

Bottle Rocket's Product Management Practice has been built and scaled to keep product strategy top of mind. With an added focus on this core capability, Bottle Rocket has been able to add even greater value to businesses through iterative product development. The company focuses first on delivering MVPs (minimum viable products) to market and then in a continuous delivery fashion, adds incremental features, enhancements, and bug fixes as a part of a long-term product strategy, while integrating user feedback.

"The company plans to continue investing in its thriving Product Management Practice as the need for product-related services and capabilities grow and becomes an even more important staple for those that rely on high-functioning, sustainable digital solutions for their businesses," says Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket's CEO. "This growth is a testament to the value of this discipline and the imperative role that it plays in the overall creation and lifecycle of a leading digital experience. I am so proud of our team members and leadership for all that they have accomplished and will accomplish in the future."

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is a digital experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is part of the Ogilvy Experience worldwide network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at [email protected].

