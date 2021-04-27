Bottle Rocket Joins the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem as a Solution Certified Partner
DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Rocket, an Ogilvy Experience Company, today announced it has achieved Solution Certified Partner status in the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem Program. Amplitude, the Digital Optimization System, helps companies connect products to outcomes such as revenue, loyalty, and lifetime value, and optimize the business value of digital product innovation. As a Solution Certified Partner, Amplitude recognizes Bottle Rocket's demonstrated expertise in designing, building, and optimizing digital experiences that help companies grow and succeed in today's digital age.
"Amplitude's industry-leading product intelligence platform helps businesses of all shapes and sizes better understand user behavior and create meaningful insights to build and grow digital products" states Rajesh Midha, President & Chief Experience Officer, Bottle Rocket and Ogilvy Experience. "Understanding who your best customers are and what product changes to make to maximize growth in real time has never been more important for the businesses we support than today."
Bottle Rocket is an Experience Consultancy that provides business strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business results and solve unmet needs. Our partnership with Amplitude allows us to offer more comprehensive digital product solutions to our clients and deliver deeper value across the entire customer lifecycle.
"Over the last few years, we have built a very strong partnership with Amplitude and we continue to create impactful programs with mutually beneficial outcomes for our organizations," adds Tim Duncan, Product Growth & Business Strategy at Bottle Rocket. "The Amplitude team brings a wealth of expertise to the table in all situations – we are thankful and proud of the powerful partnership we have built and the results that this partnership has created."
"For many years, we have worked hand-in-hand with the team at Bottle Rocket to maximize the impact of their product strategy work and measure the iterative product changes they are making to help their clients better serve their customers," states Lisa Hopkins, Vice President of Partnerships at Amplitude. "We are excited to continue this wonderful partnership as we work to expand our joint offerings and find new ways to create sustainable growth for our collective clients."
