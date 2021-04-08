Boulder-Based Culinary School Earns Prestigious Military-Friendly® Designation

Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation. The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com .

"We're committed to supporting veteran and active military students and are humbled to earn the Military Friendly® designation for the second consecutive year. Despite a difficult year for the culinary industry due to the pandemic, we continue to see success stories from resilient and talented military students and graduates of our robust culinary programs at our Boulder campus and through our flexible online options," said Tracy Lorenz, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts president and CEO.

Graduates also have access to Escoffier's Alumni Association, offering networking and career services support for life.

"Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community," said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships, military friendly®.

For more information about Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts' Boulder Campus student veteran programs, visit https://www.escoffier.edu/admissions-aid/active-military-veterans/.

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education and a U.S. accredited institution offering 100% online culinary degrees and diplomas with industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

