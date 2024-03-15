DALLAS, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, is confirmed to race with Inter Europol by PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport at Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Cadillac on March 15th at the Sebring International Speedway in Sebring, Florida.

The Oreca #52 along with Kuba, Tom and Nick Boulle are ready to go. Nick Boulle gears up for Sebring 12 Hours.

Boulle completes the lineup, of Jakub 'Kuba' Śmiechowski (Poland) and Tom Dillmann (France). The team gets behind the wheel of the #52 Oreca 07 LMP2 car. The race takes place this Saturday, March 16th, with the green flag set to wave at 8:30AM CST, and the checkered flying the same day 12-hours later at 9:00PM CST.

This will mark Boulle's second time running the famed endurance racing classic around the treacherous and bumpy Sebring International Raceway. Boulle previously raced with Patrick Long and Patrick Lindsay in 2019, where they placed 6th. Sebring International Raceway is North America's oldest sports car racing circuit. It originated from a WWII B-17 training base known as Hendricks Field and is known due to its age and character for its high-speed corners and notoriously bumpy circuit.

The #52 LMP2 comes off a heart-pounding journey at Daytona. The team led the pack, faced fierce competition, and finished with a nail-biting finale. At the checkered flag, they had secured 4th place by a razor-thin margin between the top 5 cars.

Racing festivities this weekend will kick off with practice on Thursday afternoon with qualifying on Friday afternoon. The Sebring 12 Hours marks the second round of the 2024 Michelin Endurance Cup and is an important race for endurance championship points. Teams have complex strategies to manage as they are vie for the overall win, but are also able to earn additional season points at the 4 hour and 8 hour marks of the race that count as a "race within a race."

This year's field includes 59 cars spread across the three classes of competition: LMH (Le mans Hybrid) for factory-supported prototype sports cars, teams and drivers; Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2 cars) - featuring Pro-Am driver lineups in Dallara, Oreca and Ligier racecars; GTD (GT Daytona) – featuring GT3 racecars made equal thanks to Balance of Performance rules. 13 LMP2 entries will vie for the win at North America's second round of the Michelin Endurance Cup. This year's race features many of the world's most famous, fastest and respected drivers in motorsport across every class in the field.

Race coverage will start with qualifying on Friday morning, March 15th, from 8:30AM CST through 9:00PM CST on IMSA.tv. and Peacock.

IMSA.tv. and Peacock will then continue coverage on Saturday morning, March 16th, starting at 8:30AM CST to 9:00PM CST. USA will cover the race from 3:00PM CST to 9:00PM CST.

Sebring Racing History

Sebring is one of the oldest continuously operating race circuits in the U.S., with its first race in 1950. The Sebring 12 Hour is one of the world's most prestigious classic endurance races. The raceway occupies a portion of Sebring Regional Airport, an active airport for private and commercial traffic. Originally built as Hendricks Army Airfield, a World War II training base for the U.S. Army Air Forces, the airfield was a training base for B-17 pilots from 1941 to 1946. After the war, aeronautical engineer, Alec Ulmann, sought sites for converting military aircraft space to civilian use. Ulmann discovered potential in Hendricks' runways to stage a sports car endurance race similar to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, de Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. de Boulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com .

About Effex Management Solutions

In seventeen years of being in business, Effex Management Solutions has retained each and every client. We know that our return on investment is directly linked to yours, so we go above and beyond the traditional staffing agency approach to ensure that our services positively effect your bottom line. For more information, visit www.effexms.com .

About JB Hudco Logistics

JB Hudco is focused on results. We partner strategically with our customers so that we are able to understand your specific needs and then apply our industry expertise to arrive at an efficient and cost-effective solution. When you choose JB Hudco as part of your logistics team, you gain our unparalleled drive for success, our deep industry knowledge, and our passion for technology and process improvements. For more information, visit www.jbhudco.com .

