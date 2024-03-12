Boundary Stone Partners Announces Emily Domenech as Senior Vice President

Leading climate change advisory and government affairs firm continues to build its bench of bipartisan expert advisors, including six new hires across offices.

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boundary Stone Partners (BSP) announced Emily Domenech will join the team as a Senior Vice President, bringing her years of experience serving House Republican leadership on Capitol Hill to benefit the firm's clients. BSP continues to grow, hiring experts across the energy ecosystem as the industry booms.

"I'm excited to join a passionate team dedicated to advancing innovative industries and technologies that will deliver better lives for the American people while supporting a cleaner and safer world," said Domenech. "As global demand grows, the next century of American energy requires thoughtful policy, investment, and economic opportunity. I look forward to bringing my experience to BSP's work at the forefront of this effort."

Domenech joins BSP from the Office of Speaker Mike Johnson, where she held the position of Senior Policy Advisor to the Speaker of the House. Previously, she held the same position with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry. As Senior Policy Advisor, she managed the work of the Committees on Energy and Commerce, Transportation and Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Science, Space, and Technology, and all permitting and climate policy for House Republicans. Domenech's key accomplishments include managing the GOP Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force, leading the drafting, development, and passage of H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act, and serving as lead negotiator for the House on NEPA reform, resulting in the historic reforms enacted by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

"As a bipartisan firm, we approach the issues that matter most to our clients from both sides of the aisle, and Emily will shore up our knowledge and perspective across the energy economy," said BSP Co-Founder Brandon Hurlbut.

"Operating at the intersection of technology, finance, and policy, we're well-equipped to help our clients navigate the waters ahead," said BSP Co-Founder Jeff Navin. "We are excited to welcome Emily's expertise and perspective at Boundary Stone Partners."

In addition to Domenech, the following individuals have also joined the Boundary Stone ranks:

Dane Bahnsen , Director - Bahnsen has joined BSP's D.C. office as a Director supporting client teams. Most recently, he was Managing Director, Market Development & Government Relations at Hover Energy. During the Trump Administration, Bahnsen worked in the U.S. Department of Energy's offices of International Affairs and Fossil Energy, at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Office of External Affairs, Rural Development, and in the Executive Office of the President in the White House. Previously, he served as Finance Director for Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA). Bahnsen earned a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University .

Bahnsen has joined BSP's D.C. office as a Director supporting client teams. Most recently, he was Managing Director, Market Development & Government Relations at Hover Energy. During the Trump Administration, Bahnsen worked in the U.S. Department of Energy's offices of International Affairs and Fossil Energy, at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Office of External Affairs, Rural Development, and in the Executive Office of the President in the White House. Previously, he served as Finance Director for Senator (R-LA). Bahnsen earned a Bachelor of Arts from . Natalie Dristas , Director of People and Culture - Dristas has joined BSP as the first Director of People and Culture. An HR professional with over a decade of experience developing and implementing mission-focused strategic solutions for startups, growth stage, and mature organizations, Dristas was most recently Head of Talent and Culture at Shift5, a series B cybersecurity startup. Previously, she was the Director of Talent Acquisition at Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI), Director of Talent Management at Marymount University , and HR Manager at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Dristas earned a Master's Degree in Public Administration from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Arts from Towson University . She is a member of the National Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and is a Certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR).

Dristas has joined BSP as the first Director of People and Culture. An HR professional with over a decade of experience developing and implementing mission-focused strategic solutions for startups, growth stage, and mature organizations, Dristas was most recently Head of Talent and Culture at Shift5, a series B cybersecurity startup. Previously, she was the Director of Talent Acquisition at Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI), Director of Talent Management at , and HR Manager at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Dristas earned a Master's Degree in Public Administration from and a Bachelor of Arts from . She is a member of the National Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and is a Certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR). Will Sherman , Director - Sherman has joined BSP in their Los Angeles office. Most recently, he was a Client and Relationship Manager at David Gardiner & Associates with a portfolio that included clean thermal technologies, industrial efficiency, transmission modernization, and transportation electrification. Sherman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science from the University of Virginia .

Sherman has joined BSP in their office. Most recently, he was a Client and Relationship Manager at David Gardiner & Associates with a portfolio that included clean thermal technologies, industrial efficiency, transmission modernization, and transportation electrification. Sherman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science from the . Olivia Folger , Manager - Folger has joined BSP in the D.C. office. Most recently, she was Government Relations Manager at Advano, Inc., a lithium-ion battery technology start-up where she developed relationships at the U.S. Departments of Energy, Defense, and Commerce. Sherman graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Leadership and International Studies.

Folger has joined BSP in the D.C. office. Most recently, she was Government Relations Manager at Advano, Inc., a lithium-ion battery technology start-up where she developed relationships at the U.S. Departments of Energy, Defense, and Commerce. Sherman graduated from the with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Leadership and International Studies. Kathleen McLean , Associate - McLean has joined BSP in the D.C. office. Since earning a Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University , McLean has been working as a Federal Grants Intern and Community Organizer at Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions (FACS). Her prior experience includes internships with the EPA Office of Air Quality and Planning Standards, the D.C. office of Sen. Casey (D-PA), and the D.C. office of Rep. DeFazio (D-OR-4). McLean earned a Bachelor's Degree in International Relations/Global Affairs and Political Science from Eckerd College .

Boundary Stone is also announcing the below promotions:

Fatima Ahmad to Senior Vice President

to Senior Vice President Kevin Curley to Senior Vice President

Michael Obeiter to Senior Vice President

James Prussing to Senior Vice President

Michael Iaquinto to Senior Policy Associate

Juliette Wilder to Senior Policy Associate

to Senior Policy Associate Sarah Rodden to Associate

About Boundary Stone Partners:

Boundary Stone Partners is the premier strategic advisory and government affairs firm focused on climate change and the energy transition. BSP's mission is to facilitate engagement between the federal government and its clients, such as energy and climate tech companies, NGOs, investors, and industry coalitions, to reach net zero emissions as quickly as possible. The firm brings deep bipartisan experience in the executive branch, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector to work on public policy design, government affairs and lobbying, stakeholder management, strategic communications, and regulatory and political intelligence.

