Boundless Futures Foundation awards $125,000 Her Village grant to Ladies Who Launch to support female founders

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Futures Foundation has awarded a $125,000 Her Village grant to Ladies Who Launch , an international nonprofit whose mission is to provide tactical support, funding opportunities, and capacity-building programs to under-resourced women entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Boundless Futures Foundation awards grants through its EmpowHer grant program to female- founded small businesses that address social issues related to environmental sustainability, poverty, and hunger. Grants are also awarded to mission-aligned nonprofits, like Ladies Who Launch.

"The work that Ladies Who Launch is doing brilliantly aligns with Boundless Futures Foundation's mission to empower and uplift female founders," said Soon Hagerty, co-founder and president, Boundless Futures Foundation. "The Her Village grant is a way for the Foundation to work alongside nonprofits that enhance our efforts in funding and providing mentorship, business coaching and other resources to female founders."

This year's Her Village grant will fund a variety of initiatives including the distribution of impact-focused grants through Ladies Who Launch's Launch Program. Ten US-based women entrepreneurs will receive a $10,000 grant for their small business through the partnership, along with additional capacity-building resources. Applications for the 2026 cohort of the Launch Program open today. Visit www.lwlglobal.org/launchprogram for more information.

"Ladies Who Launch envisions a world where all women entrepreneurs have access to the resources, education, and community they need to grow and sustain their businesses," said Sarah Friar, co-founder of Ladies Who Launch. "We are grateful for the support and partnership with Boundless Futures Foundation, which will only strengthen the work both of our organizations are doing to help our community of over 35,000 women founders grow and thrive."

In other Boundless Futures Foundation news, a recent survey focused on how the 2025 Her Village grant to Kiva is driving job creation. BFF is also increasing funding for its EmpowHer grants. Each grantee will now be eligible for up to $50,000 in grants, which will be awarded twice per year to businesses up to five years old. Grantees are now also eligible for up to $2,500 in additional learning grant funding to attend professional events or pursue educational opportunities and resources in order to continue their growth as business founders and leaders.

Boundless Futures Foundation has provided more than $1 million in EmpowHer and Her Village grants to 46 female founders and seven mission-aligned nonprofits across the country since its inception in late 2023.

About Boundless Futures Foundation

Founded in September 2023 by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, Boundless Futures Foundation provides financial support and leadership resources to aspiring female entrepreneurs 22 years of age or older so they can have a boundless impact on society. The Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States by providing grant funding to individuals in the early stages of starting a business that solves a social issue and to mission-aligned nonprofits. The Foundation also provides access for individual grantees to an Advisory Circle, a supportive network during their entrepreneurial journey.

About Ladies Who Launch

Ladies Who Launch was founded by Sarah Friar and Kelly McGonigle in 2013 as a grassroots movement, and became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2019. Powered by the support of individuals and institutions who believe in the potential of under-resourced women entrepreneurs, Ladies Who Launch champions economic opportunity, pushes for equal access to capital, and builds stronger communities everywhere through their events, education, and funding programs.

