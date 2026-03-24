Boundless Futures Foundation grants $180,000 to female founders committed to both growth and good

The family foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in EmpowHer and Her Village grants since its inception

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Futures Foundation, a family foundation started by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, is awarding $180,000 in EmpowHer grants to female founders of four companies during its first round of giving for 2026. The companies are located in four states (Colorado, Florida, Maine, and Texas).

This round of EmpowHer grantees includes a company focused on plant-powered, plastic- free personal care items; a company that turns brown bananas into a non-dairy frozen soft serve treat; a medical scrubs company designed specifically for breastfeeding and pumping medical healthcare professionals; and a company that makes noodles from kelp (seaweed).

Boundless Futures Foundation is honored to award funding, mentorship and business coaching to these female founders. Post this

Since its inception in late 2023, Boundless Futures Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in EmpowHer grants to more than 50 female company founders across the country and Her Village grants to nonprofits that support female entrepreneurs.

"Boundless Futures Foundation is honored to award funding, mentorship and business coaching to these female founders who have created businesses focused on both growth and good," said Soon Hagerty, co-founder and president, Boundless Futures Foundation. "I am inspired by the women who saw a problem and are addressing it with their creative companies, all while creating social good."

The Foundation awards grants to female-founded small businesses that address social issues related to poverty, hunger or humanitarian aid, sustainability and the environment and to nonprofits that support them. Each of the grantees is a female entrepreneur in the early stages of starting a business that addresses a social issue or has a purpose-driven concept embedded in its business model. The grant recipients are carefully selected business owners who align with Boundless Futures Foundation's mission to empower and uplift female entrepreneurs dedicated to solving social problems.

EmpowHer Grant Recipients (In Alphabetical Order)

Mar Mar Noodle Company (Portland, Maine): Founded by Liz Kennedy, the Mar Mar Noodle Company produces noodles made from kelp (seaweed). The noodles use two locally farmed and foraged kelp varieties found in Maine. The company uses kelp because it is an abundant marine plant, supports coastal economies, and uses far fewer resources to make than land-based crops such as wheat or rice. The company will receive a $30,000 grant.





(Portland, Maine): Founded by Liz Kennedy, the Mar Mar Noodle Company produces noodles made from kelp (seaweed). The noodles use two locally farmed and foraged kelp varieties found in Maine. The company uses kelp because it is an abundant marine plant, supports coastal economies, and uses far fewer resources to make than land-based crops such as wheat or rice. The company will receive a $30,000 grant. Mommy Scrubs (McKinney, Texas): Cherie Turner founded Mommy Scrubs after experiencing firsthand the challenge of pumping at work in standard scrubs as a licensed occupational therapist and new mom. Mommy Scrubs provides medical scrubs specifically designed for breastfeeding and pumping medical healthcare professionals. A portion of the company's proceeds is donated to a women's health services clinic providing culturally informed prenatal and postnatal care to pregnant women. The company will receive a $50,000 grant.





(McKinney, Texas): Cherie Turner founded Mommy Scrubs after experiencing firsthand the challenge of pumping at work in standard scrubs as a licensed occupational therapist and new mom. Mommy Scrubs provides medical scrubs specifically designed for breastfeeding and pumping medical healthcare professionals. A portion of the company's proceeds is donated to a women's health services clinic providing culturally informed prenatal and postnatal care to pregnant women. The company will receive a $50,000 grant. Peel Soft Serve (Miami, Fla.): Founded by Valeria Alvarez, Peel Soft Serve creates non-dairy frozen soft serve treats made from brown bananas. Peel transforms rescued, overripe bananas that would otherwise be discarded into creamy soft serve, helping divert food waste from landfills while creating a healthy and accessible frozen dessert that people enjoy. The soft serve is a sustainable treat made with upcycled bananas and the banana peels are composted. The company will receive a $50,000 grant.





(Miami, Fla.): Founded by Valeria Alvarez, Peel Soft Serve creates non-dairy frozen soft serve treats made from brown bananas. Peel transforms rescued, overripe bananas that would otherwise be discarded into creamy soft serve, helping divert food waste from landfills while creating a healthy and accessible frozen dessert that people enjoy. The soft serve is a sustainable treat made with upcycled bananas and the banana peels are composted. The company will receive a $50,000 grant. Sunniemade (Steamboat Springs, Colo.): Founded by Sarah Spliethoff, Sunniemade is a personal care products company that creates products that are plant-powered and plastic-free. The company offers bar soaps, hair care and lip balm as well as other products that are offered in compostable packaging. Sunniemade participates in "1% for the Planet" with funds directed to reforestation efforts. The company will receive a $50,000 grant.

Each of the grantees has access to an Advisory Circle of seasoned female entrepreneurs who provide optional resources including leadership development, skills-building assistance, mentorship and networking opportunities.

In addition to the EmpowHer grants, Boundless Futures Foundation earlier this year announced a $125,000 Her Village grant to Ladies Who Launch, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide tactical support, funding opportunities and capacity-building programs to under-resourced women entrepreneurs and small business owners. Boundless Futures Foundation is participating in the Ladies Who Launch "Funded & Fearless" event in September in Austin, Texas.

Learn more about past grantees and Boundless Futures Foundation, apply for funding, or obtain other resources by visiting boundlessfutures.org. The next round of EmpowHer grants opens for application May 1.

About Boundless Futures Foundation

Founded in September 2023 by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, Boundless Futures Foundation provides financial support and leadership resources to female founders so they can have a boundless impact on society. The Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States by providing grant funding to individuals with a business from early stage up to five years old that solves a social issue, as well as to mission-aligned nonprofits. The Foundation also provides access for individual grantees to an Advisory Circle, a supportive network to guide their entrepreneurial journey. In 2025, the Foundation marked a major milestone by providing more than $1 million total in EmpowHer and Her Village grants nationwide within two years. For more information, visit boundlessfutures.org and follow Boundless Futures Foundation on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

SOURCE Boundless Futures Foundation