Boundless Futures Foundation invests nearly $600,000 to uplift female founders committed to addressing social good

In its fifth round of EmpowHer grants, the foundation awards $60,000 to female company founders

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Futures Foundation, a private foundation founded by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, has awarded $445,000 in EmpowHer grants to female company founders, and $140,000 in Her Village grants to nonprofits that support female entrepreneurs, since it began in late 2023. All the companies receiving EmpowHer grants leverage their businesses to address social issues related to poverty and hunger, sustainability and the environment, and strong communities.

I am in awe of the female founders who continue to show that you can use your businesses for both growth and good. Post this Boundless Futures Foundation Co-Founders Soon and McKeel Hagerty

In its fifth round of EmpowHer grants given out today, Boundless Futures Foundation is awarding $60,000 to female founders with companies in three states (California, Oregon and Texas).

This round of EmpowHer grantees includes a company that creates sleep and soothing products and donates part of its proceeds to support foster children. Another company supports sustainability and the environment by creating compostable underwear for women, and the third company produces organic, vegan sourdough bagels in plastic-free packaging and donates part of its proceeds to a local food bank

"I am in awe of the female founders who continue to show that you can use your businesses for both growth and good," said Soon Hagerty, co-founder and president, Boundless Futures Foundation. "In creating Boundless Futures Foundation, it has given me a chance to witness the talent, passion and creativity in all of our female founders and it is our hope that their success inspires other female founders just getting started on their journeys to make an impact through business."

Each of the grantees is a female entrepreneur in the early stages of starting a business that addresses a social issue or has a purpose-driven concept embedded in its business model. The grant recipients are carefully selected business owners who align with Boundless Futures Foundation's mission to empower and uplift female entrepreneurs.

New EmpowHer Grant Recipients

For the Cubs ( Austin, Texas ) was founded by Amy Vale . The company creates sensitivity-aware products to assist with sleeping and soothing and donates part of its proceeds to support foster children. The company will receive a $25,000 grant.





( ) was founded by . The company creates sensitivity-aware products to assist with sleeping and soothing and donates part of its proceeds to support foster children. The company will receive a grant. Best Coast Bagels ( Salem, Ore. ) was founded by Lauren Fuhrman-Burch . The company makes organic, vegan sourdough bagels and donates one percent of its profits to a local food bank. The company will receive a $20,000 grant.





( ) was founded by . The company makes organic, vegan sourdough bagels and donates one percent of its profits to a local food bank. The company will receive a grant. CUFT (Hermosa, Calif.) was founded by mother-daughter duo Elizabeth Mozilo and Gabrielle Rooney . The company supports sustainability and the environment by creating compostable underwear for women. For every three pairs sold, the company donates one pair to a woman in a shelter. The company will receive a $15,000 grant.

Each of the grantees is embraced by an Advisory Circle of seasoned female entrepreneurs who provide optional resources including leadership development, skill-building assistance, mentorship and networking opportunities.

About Boundless Futures Foundation

Founded in September 2023, by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, Boundless Futures Foundation provides financial support and leadership resources to aspiring female entrepreneurs 22 years of age or older so they can have a boundless impact on society. The Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States by providing grant funding to individuals in the early stages of starting a business that solves a social issue and to mission-aligned nonprofits. The Foundation also provides access for individual grantees to an Advisory Circle, a supportive network during their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit boundlessfutures.org and follow Boundless Futures on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Boundless Futures Foundation