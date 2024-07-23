Boundless Futures Foundation quarterly grants include $135,000 to female company founders committed to addressing social good

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Futures Foundation , a private foundation founded by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, is awarding $135,000 in its third round of EmpowHer grants to female founders of six companies who are investing part of their business in doing social good. The companies are in five states (Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania).

The grantees who have been chosen exemplify the best of female founders Post this Boundless Futures Foundation Co-Founders Soon and McKeel Hagerty

Each of the grantees is a female entrepreneur in the early stages of starting a business that addresses a social issue or has a purpose-driven concept embedded in its business model. This round of grantees includes a baking company, a specialty coffee company, a used bookstore, an olive oil company, a company reducing microplastics in the home and the fashion industry, and a metal sorting and recycling company.

"We are inspired every day by the amazing stories of the female founders who apply for our EmpowHer grants and the businesses they are creating to positively impact their communities and our world," said Soon Hagerty, founder and president, Boundless Futures Foundation. "The grantees who have been chosen exemplify the best of female founders who share a commitment to creating quality businesses while tackling social issues."

The grant recipients are carefully selected business owners who align with Boundless Futures Foundation's mission to empower and uplift female entrepreneurs.

Bake Me Healthy ( New York, N.Y. ) was founded by Kimberle Lau and produces allergen-free baking mixes that use rejected produce and food byproducts in an effort to fight climate change. Bake Me Healthy will receive a $20,000 grant.

( ) was founded by and produces allergen-free baking mixes that use rejected produce and food byproducts in an effort to fight climate change. Bake Me Healthy will receive a grant. Baleena ( Philadelphia, Pa. ) was founded by Julia Yan and Sarah Beth Gleeson and has developed a filtration device that can be used in a household washing machine to capture harmful microplastic fibers. Baleena will receive a $25,000 grant.

( ) was founded by and and has developed a filtration device that can be used in a household washing machine to capture harmful microplastic fibers. Baleena will receive a grant. Evie Co. ( Boulder, Colo. ) was founded by Amanda Garrett and produces small batches of California olive oil and donates one percent of each bottle sold to fight climate change and support sustainable farming practices. Evie Co. will receive a $25,000 grant.

( ) was founded by and produces small batches of olive oil and donates one percent of each bottle sold to fight climate change and support sustainable farming practices. Evie Co. will receive a grant. RecycleReadRepeat ( Norristown, Pa. ) was founded by Angela Smith and Kate Jaworski and is a used bookstore that provides free books to children and teaches free writing classes for teenagers. RecycleReadRepeat will receive a $25,000 grant.

( ) was founded by and and is a used bookstore that provides free books to children and teaches free writing classes for teenagers. RecycleReadRepeat will receive a grant. Valis Insights ( Worcester, Mass. ) was founded by Emily Molstad and is improving scrap metal sorting and recycling by using software and artificial intelligence. Valis Insights will receive a $20,000 grant.

( ) was founded by and is improving scrap metal sorting and recycling by using software and artificial intelligence. Valis Insights will receive a grant. VietFive ( Chicago, Ill. ) was founded by Anna Huynh and is a coffee company/shop dedicated to total workplace adaptability and accessibility for an ability-diverse workforce and clientele. They also employ sustainable farming practices at their Vietnam coffee farm. VietFive will receive a grant of $20,000 .

Each of the grantees will be embraced by an Advisory Circle of seasoned female entrepreneurs who will provide optional resources including leadership development, skills-building assistance, mentorship and networking opportunities.

In its first year, Boundless Futures Foundation has invested $285,000 in 14 female founded businesses in ten states.

Learn more about past grantees and Boundless Futures Foundation, apply for funding, or obtain other resources by visiting boundlessfutures.org . The foundation is currently accepting applications for its next round of grant funding. The deadline is August 31, 2024.

About Boundless Futures Foundation

Founded in September 2023, by Soon and McKeel Hagerty, Boundless Futures Foundation provides financial support and leadership resources to aspiring female entrepreneurs 22 years of age or older so they can have a boundless impact on society. The Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs in the United States by providing grant funding to individuals in the early stages of starting a business that solves a social issue and to mission-aligned nonprofits. The Foundation also provides access for individual grantees to an Advisory Circle, a supportive network during their entrepreneurial journey. For more information, visit boundlessfutures.org and follow Boundless Futures on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Boundless Futures Foundation