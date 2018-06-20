Bourbon Ibirapuera Streamlines Property Operations, Creates New Guest Experiences with Oracle Cloud

"Bourbon Ibirapuera's choice of Oracle is a testament to the value that Oracle horizontal and vertical products bring to all segments of the hospitality market," said Bernard Jammet, senior vice president, Oracle Hospitality. "With these new tools Bourbon Ibirapuera will be able to augment their guest experience and compete with larger chains and properties in region."

"The hospitality industry as a whole spends too much time and effort managing multiple vendors and building integrations across solutions to maximize the value from IT investments," said John Chen, CEO, Bourbon Ibirapuera. "After an initial investment in OPERA and Simphony Cloud we quickly realized the value of investing in a suite of solutions with existing integrations. With our new suite of solutions we are arming our business with deeper insights to empower informed management decisions, streamlining the reservation process and optimizing hotel operations in an integrated way."

As a longtime customer of Oracle Hospitality, Bourbon Ibirapuera's experience with OPERA delivering value for hospitality operations established Oracle as a clear front runner for the upgrade project. A phased integration approach, first focusing on the back end operational infrastructure before adding new marketing tools, allowed Bourbon Ibirapuera to effectively manage digital transformation and prepare staff for a cloud transition. Bourbon Ibirapuera's implementation will also bring several new customer-facing features to the region including web and mobile check-in and more targeted incentives for new or repeat guests including personalized rates and promotions.

Bourbon Ibirapuera will bring these point of sale, online reservation, financial and budget planning and CRM and marketing tools online in June 2018 after a four month implementation process.

