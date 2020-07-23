Bourque Logistics Completes First Phase Railroad API Integration

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourque Logistics, the leader in North American industrial logistics systems for over 30 years, has completed first phase integration with Union Pacific's API service to provide rail shippers automated access to UP train schedule ETAs. Now certified as a UP API developer, Bourque Logistics is also working to integrate with the UP for railcar order and release, customer service log, diversion, and more.

Via the UP API, Bourque's RAILTRAC® system utilizes native UP train schedules to generate accurate ETAs for shipment arrivals. This integration provides shippers accurate ETAs so they are able to more efficiently manage both loaded and empty shipment arrivals and preclude manual lookups and downloads on the UP website.

In addition, Bourque's YardMaster® system will integrate with the UP API service to automate railcar request and release transactions to better streamline the handoff of railcars to and from railyards. YardMaster® is used at over 230 rail shipping facilities in North America for railcar inventory, switching, inspection, loading, and unloading. A Spanish version of YardMaster is available now for shipping operations in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking businesses.

"Our recent pilot with the UP has quickly proven that their recent API data sets offer a significant value for our clients," said Steve Bourque, president of Bourque Logistics. "We applaud the UP for being the first Class I railroad to offer this robust and effective API to automate data exchange with rail shippers. We hope other railroads will also adopt this integration methodology."

About Bourque Logistics

Used by over 120 rail shippers in North America, Bourque Logistics provides rail operations software for industrial shippers. Its automated rail logistics system has provided significant and ongoing value since 1989 with RAILTRAC®, YardMaster®, RateServer®, and other tools that address all facets of rail shippers' needs and integrate seamlessly with their ERP systems. Its Shipper BI™ tool provides managers real time intelligence and trending to manage complex distribution and logistics.

Bourque Logistics' tools are redundant, cloud-based systems for rail and motor carrier shipment operations for loading and shipping, bill of lading submission, tracking and trace, freight costing and payment, fleet accounting, supply chain management, and customized reporting. Bourque's EDI data services connect shippers with their suppliers, customers, and carriers. They also provide professional services and support for rail fleet expediting and railcar maintenance management.

For more information, visit our website or watch our company overview videos on our youtube channel.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

RAILTRAC® and YardMaster® are registered trademarks of Bourque Data System, Inc.

UP and UP API are registered trademarks of Union Pacific Railroad.

