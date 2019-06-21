Bourque Logistics Enhances Tankcar Loading Technology

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourque Logistics, the leader in North American railcar shipping systems for over 30 years, announced two related efforts which will enhance the accuracy and availability of tankcar loading calculations.

First, it has competed an exclusive license of the volume correction (VCF) source code from Quartz Precision Software LLC. Quartz's VCF process adheres to standards published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and, for many years, has served as a vital resource to chemical and refinery shippers. Bourque will work with Quartz to assure continued adherence to the latest API requirements. Bourque will also migrate the VCF code base to the latest .Net architecture for cloud-based availability to rail shippers.

Second, Bourque will package the VCF technology with its extensive tankcar outage table database. The availability and accuracy of outage tables is critical to a safe and optimized tankcar loading process for liquid and gaseous products. Bourque provides its YardMaster® clients electronic access to outage tables to reduce manual efforts which delay and make inaccurate tankcar loading operations.

Further, Bourque will work closely with its partner, Industrial Networks, LLC (INet) to provide the enhanced VCF process directly into the field, via INet's YardMaster Mobile® mobile, AEI-scanning tablets. Field access to the improved VCF technology will allow operators continued ability to perform VCF calculations directly on loading racks saving much time and effort.

"Our recent cloud-based services provide a streamlined method to roll out Bourque's evolving technology to our customers," said Steve Bourque, president of Bourque Logistics. "In this particular example, we will leverage the cloud plus the existing conduit of INet's mobile, AEI-scanning tablets used by our refining and chemical clients to provide this upgraded tankcar loading functionality."

Used by over 250 industrial railyards in North America, Bourque Logistics' YardMaster® is a robust rail operations software that fully automates rail shipping operations, such as railcar request and release, switching, onsite inventory, order scheduling and rack assignment, railcar inspection, and BOL transmission. In addition, YardMaster® provides load and offload optimization by performing load bay verification, advanced outage, and volume correction calculations.

About Bourque Logistics

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Bourque Logistics has automated rail shipment processes for shippers since 1989 with RAILTRAC®, the leading rail fleet and shipment management software for rail shippers.

Bourque Logistics provides a full suite of modules addressing multi-mode shipment operations for loading and shipping, bill of lading submission, tracking and tracing, freight rating and payment, fleet accounting, supply chain management, and custom reporting. Our EDI data services connects shippers with their suppliers, customers, and carriers. Bourque Logistics also provides professional service support for rail fleet expediting and railcar maintenance management.

For more information, visit bourquelogistics.com or watch our company overview videos at youtube.com/bourquelogistics.

About Industrial Networks

Industrial Networks is the leading provider of railyard automation and data acquisition systems for manufacturing and shipping operations in North America. Our expertise touches operations run by rail shippers, short line and Class I railroads, trucking, marine freight, and more. Our close relationship with Bourque Logistics, the leading provider of rail transportation software to shippers in North America, gives us over 75 years of experience providing state-of-the-art rail automation. For more information, visit inetlp.com.

