Bourque Logistics to Open Jacksonville Office

Staffed with rail logistics specialists, Bourque's shipper clients and their rail carriers will enjoy enhanced rail systems and logistics support in this vital and growing region. Bourque's aim is to maintain and increase support operations for new and existing clients and to support its clients' ambitions and strategies in their rail operations.

Bourque Logistics opened its first office in The Woodlands, TX, a suburb of Houston, more than 24 years ago to focus services on Gulf Coast chemical shippers. Since then, this office has expanded to nearly 50 logistics software engineers, rail expediting and maintenance specialists, and support staff. In addition, Bourque's international endeavor, Tank and Container Management Services (TCMS), is expanding its office in Bucharest, Romania and now has a presence in Singapore.

With over 120 shipper clients in North America, the move further strengthens Bourque's well-established position as a leader in the industry and its support of clients in advance of their business objectives.

"Our most important strategic objectives is to maintain and exceed support levels for our growing client base," said Steve Bourque, president. "The Jacksonville area has a wealth of experienced rail talent whose expertise our clients require. The addition of this new office is key to leverage the local logistics skills."

Bourque Logistics has designated Edna Rice Executive Recruiters, Inc. (www.ednarice.com) as its exclusive recruiter for sourcing rail and logistics talent in Jacksonville and elsewhere.

About Bourque Logistics

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Bourque Logistics has automated rail shipment processes for shippers since 1989 with RAILTRAC®, the leading rail fleet and shipment management software for rail shippers.

Bourque Logistics provides a full suite of modules addressing multi-mode shipment operations for loading and shipping, bill of lading submission, tracking and tracing, freight rating and payment, fleet accounting, supply chain management, and custom reporting. Our EDI data services connects shippers with their suppliers, customers, and carriers. Bourque Logistics also provides professional service support for rail fleet expediting and railcar maintenance management.

For more information, visit bourquelogistics.com or watch our company overview videos at youtube.com/bourquelogistics.

About TCMS

To assist with the growing number of international intermodal management operations, Tank and Container Management Systems (TCMS) was created. The focus of this venture is on international ISO tank, container, bulk shipping bags, and cylinder logistics.

Leveraging Bourque Logistics' knowledge in industrial shipping, automation, and EDI capabilities, TCMS streamlines tank and container logistics and provides enhanced services to shippers, carriers, and depots around the world.

For more information, visit tcms-global.com or call 281.362.1513.

