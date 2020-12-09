Boursin Cheese Inspires Savory Spins on Holiday Cookies in Baking Competition Hosted by Molly Yeh

"This holiday season won't look like any other, so why should your cookies? It's the perfect time to embrace new traditions, show off those baking skills you acquired while staying home and add a little bit of wow to treats you can share with loved ones this holiday season by incorporating Boursin," Yeh said. "Freshly baked cookies are an integral part of the holiday season, but more recently, peoples' palates have been craving more savory and less sweet flavors. Boursin is the perfect conduit for this creativity, known for its creamy, crumbly texture and versatility, the cheese's bold flavors allow for high levels of experimentation!"

Chef contestants participating in the competition include:

Pastry Chef Lena Sareini , Detroit

, Recipe: Savory Ma'amoul Cookies



Boursin Flavor: Boursin Cracked Black Pepper Cheese

Executive Pastry Chef Miro Uskokovic , Gramercy Tavern NYC

, Gramercy Tavern NYC Recipe: Crispy Cheese & Apple Snaps



Boursin Flavor: Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese

Chef Paola Velez , Maydan, Compass Rose DC and La Bodega Bakery DC

, Maydan, Compass Rose DC and La Bodega Bakery DC Recipe: Lemon & Cheese Stuffed Cookies



Boursin Flavor: Boursin Shallot and Chive Cheese

"Boursin has long been known as a simple but sophisticated centerpiece to any cheeseboard and the perfect complement to side dishes and entrees, " said Matt Barlow, brand director for Boursin. "We're excited for everyone to try Boursin in a new way this year and to make the chefs' delicious cookie recipes for themselves. We can't wait to see how people experiment with Boursin on their own and what savory desserts they are able to create this holiday season."

The competition will air on Molly's IGTV channel today at 1:00 p.m. CST and will crown the most wow-worthy savory cookie as the official Boursin Wow-liday cookie of 2020. For more inspiration and to check out the chefs' savory holiday cookie recipes for yourself, visit boursin.com/recipes.

About Boursin:

Boursin® Cheese is one of the many popular brands from Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fromageries Bel. A family-owned cheese maker headquartered in Paris, France, Fromageries Bel produces more than thirty local and international cheese brands that are sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other USA favorites include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun, healthy snack portions to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

SOURCE Bel Brands USA

Related Links

https://www.boursin.com

