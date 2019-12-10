Boutique Hotel TRYP Pittsburgh Pairs Local History With Global Technology From SONIFI Solutions

TRYP Pittsburgh is the city's first art hotel — displaying works by more than 30 local artists — located in the former Washington Education Center at the base of the 40th Street Bridge in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood. TRYP's design and amenities are an extension of the Lawrenceville neighborhood it calls home. The five-floor hotel boasts 108 rooms, as well as a wine shop, coffee bar and two European-inspired restaurants, Over Eden and Brick Shop.

Located on the rooftop of TRYP, Over Eden provides amazing city views and exquisite dishes. Mediterranean and Eastern European flavors sing in each of the menu options, including small bites, sharable platters and favorite cultural dishes. Brick Shop is a contemporary restaurant on the main level of TRYP. Inspired by Central and Eastern Europe cuisine, Brick Shop dishes are deliciously layered with simple preparations sourced with seasonal local ingredients, accompanied by a worldly wine list.

To complement the hotel's one-of-a-kind boutique experience, SONIFI provides technology that delivers customized and personalized in-room guest experiences. SONIFI's STAY interactive TV platform extends its brand and amenities with a customized interface, hotel-dedicated channels, and a comprehensive hotel directory. With STAYCAST powered by Google Chromecast, guests can stream content from 2000+ apps — including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and international apps — to the in-room TV directly from their devices. STAYCAST is the most widely adopted streaming solution in the hospitality industry, found in more than 225,000 rooms around the world.

"SONIFI's technology is a great complement to TRYP's objectives," said Dan Zwirn, General Manager at TRYP Pittsburgh. "Having the ability to further promote our brand and amenities while delivering on the streaming expectations of today's guests brings TRYP to another level."

"Properties like TRYP are amazing to work with. Their attention to detail, knowledge of guest expectations and willingness to try new things delivers an experience SONIFI is proud to deploy," said Nick Clessuras, Senior Vice President of Sales at SONIFI Solutions.

