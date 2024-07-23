SONIFI Solutions, Inc. announces Jerome Ajot as chief technology officer

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global technology provider SONIFI Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce Jerome Ajot as the company's chief technology officer (CTO).

In this role, Ajot leads product development strategies and oversees the engineering, quality assurance and architecture teams of SONIFI Solutions, Inc.

Jerome Ajot joins SONIFI Solutions to lead the organization's hospitality and healthcare product development strategies. Post this Jerome Ajot joins the executive team at SONIFI Solutions as chief technology officer to lead the organization's product development strategies for the hospitality and healthcare industries.

Ajot served in an interim capacity as CTO at SONIFI earlier this year. In that time, he has led a multidisciplinary effort to evolve SONIFI's operating model for business efficiencies and product delivery in the company's hospitality and healthcare verticals.

In his previous role as head of product engineering transformation at EPAM, Ajot collaborated with SONIFI on engineering and cloud technology projects, as well as supported other EPAM clients with product delivery management.

He has also held executive leadership roles in engineering, advised cybersecurity companies, and led development for cloud migration software, human-computer interaction (HCI) solutions and large-scale communications systems.

Ajot has a master's degree in computer science and research experience with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), with findings published in numerous research publications.

"I am very excited to join SONIFI at this pivotal time," Ajot said. "I look forward to leveraging advanced technology and novel operating models for our products to further enhance our industry-leading position and drive innovation in the hospitality and healthcare industries."

"I am delighted to welcome Jerome as the newest member of SONIFI's executive leadership team," said Ahmad Ouri, CEO of SONIFI Solutions, Inc. "He has already proven to be an exemplary leader in our company's journey of growth and evolution, playing a key role in our innovation strategies. We eagerly anticipate achieving new heights together."

About SONIFI Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions, Inc. is the trusted technology partner to the hospitality, healthcare and commercial industries. SONIFI supports the technology needs of thousands of businesses around the world so they can achieve their core mission — while delivering memorable experiences, better outcomes and exceptional service. Learn more at sonifisolutions.com.

