SONIFI partners with LG to launch hospitality TVs with Google Cast built in

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global guest technology provider SONIFI continues to innovate hospitality technology with the development of a new commercial-grade enterprise casting solution with Google and LG Electronics.

The solution includes Google Cast software embedded in LG's smart hotel TVs so that guests can watch content from their streaming services without the need for additional hardware in the room. Google Cast works from both Android and iOS devices to LG's smart hotel TVs, providing a seamless viewing experience regardless of OS.

SONIFI partners with LG and Google to develop a secure embedded casting feature with LG TVs that have Google Cast built-in

"With embedded casting, it's one less device to install, configure, manage and monitor in the guest room, creating operational efficiencies for hotels and a convenient amenity for guests," said Michael Kosla, Senior Vice President at LG Business Solutions USA, the hospitality industry's leading TV provider.

As with SONIFI's current casting solution, STAYCAST, guests pair their mobile device to the TV with a QR code to stream content from thousands of apps anytime during their stay without the need to enter their credentials onto the TV. SONIFI's patented device isolation technology means guests can only cast to the TVs in their room, and their secure pairing is automatically disconnected at checkout.

"We're excited to launch a simple casting deployment option with the security, reliability and ease of use hotels and guests expect," said Kara Heermans, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of User Experience and Product Management. "It's a great experience for staff and guests alike, who still get 24/7 support from SONIFI, just like with STAYCAST today."

SONIFI's STAYCAST casting solution debuted in 2016 and is now deployed in more than 500,000 rooms around the world.

As an early adoption partner, SONIFI will start deploying the LG smart TVs with built-in Google Cast this fall.

"With the combined expertise of LG, Google and SONIFI, we have a real advancement for more efficiently and reliably delivering the in-room entertainment guests want most," Heermans said. "This partnership has been a true collaboration, and we're excited to see it evolve into continued innovation for hospitality as a whole."

SONIFI will showcase the new built-in Google Cast solution in booth 2836 at the 2024 HITEC event June 24–27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions