Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, is Proud to Announce the Affiliation of Cascade Wealth Management, Adding $420M in AUM

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce its partnership with Cascade Wealth Management. Located in Bend, Oregon, the firm brings nearly four decades of experience and adds $420 million in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Cascade Wealth Management was established in Fall of 2020, after the acquisition of E.K. Riley Investments by LPL Financial. The business is directed by Lee Handley and Mike Meiners, along with their respective teams.

Lee Handley, wealth advisor, has been in the financial services industry for nearly 30 years. His experience as a financial professional began upon his graduation from Chico State University in California, when he became an independent broker with Columbia Pacific Securities. In 2005, Lee moved his business to E.K. Riley Investments as an investment executive, until they were acquired by LPL in 2020. Lee provides his clients with the best service possible by specializing in income-producing investments and helping them structure their assets to achieve their goals.

"Joining with Prospera has given us the opportunity to align our client-center focus with a firm that prioritizes customer service. Our partnership with Prospera will help us to expand our reach and continue our mission of providing personal service to our clients with the independence Prospera provides us," said Lee.

Mike Meiners, wealth manager, has been a securities broker for over 38 years. As an entrepreneur, Mike started his first company as a founding partner of Columbia Pacific Securities, later acquired by Ragen MacKenzie Investment Services where he served as president. Mike and his team have been operating as an independent group since 2010. Mike's leadership and decades of industry experience has allowed him to build long-term relationships with clients and has helped them and their families accomplish their financial goals.

Mike states, "It all comes down to choices, and we chose to partner up with Prospera because they could best provide us with the resources and personalized service that is critical to our business. We have always been passionate about our client relationships and with our new alliance, we know our culture will stay strong."

Mike's partner, Leslie Archer, started working with him 23 years ago at Columbia Pacific Securities. She has been with Mike and their clients through the same acquisitions and firm changes. Leslie is a wealth advisor who has also been assisting Lee Handley's team over the past 10 years.

Mike and Leslie's assistant, Anna Meiners Hansen, is Mike's daughter and a wealth manager assistant. She has worked in the industry and with the pair for 9.5 years and is a fully licensed advisor. Lee's assistant, Missy Magill, is a client services associate who has been in the industry for over 8 years and with Lee for 3 years. She is currently studying to become a licensed representative.

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

