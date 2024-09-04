Prospera Launches IgniteProspera to Shape Future Industry Leaders

New Program to Cultivate NextGen Leadership Through Mentorship, Structured Education and Hands-On Experience

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today launches IgniteProspera, a new employee development program designed to cultivate the next generation of well-rounded leaders at the firm. IgniteProspera offers mentor relationships, a structured educational plan, and hands-on experience, allowing participants to learn each part of the business.

"Building this program has truly been a passion project for the firm's leaders, and we are excited to see it come to fruition," said Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and Chief Operating Officer. "I'm confident that IgniteProspera will empower our early career professionals and develop leaders who will drive our company and industry forward, while also reinvigorating our veteran staff as they engage with our promising emerging team members."

Following a selective admission process, IgniteProspera participants participate in a two-year rotation across eight departments. This rotation features accelerated training, accountability, and real-world experience, aiming to help participants find the "right fit" in the industry while embracing Prospera's community culture. Areas of focus include operations, trading, practice management, transitions, marketing, and more.

With the comprehensive training, IgniteProspera prepares future industry professionals – as an advisor or in a home office role – by offering valuable insights into back-office operations, making them better equipped to serve clients. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, participants are offered full-time employment in their area of interest or are paired with an advisor practice, allowing them to continue their growth and contribute meaningfully to both their personal and the firm's success.

Williams concluded, "Our strategy includes providing our advisors with personal mentoring from highly trained individuals. We believe this program will ensure our employees have a diverse set of experiences and tailored expertise earlier in their careers allowing us to continue delivering on our gold standard promise to our advisors. Success your way isn't just a slogan - it's a lifestyle and a commitment to those we serve - both our employees and advisors."

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 7-time winner and 11-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com. Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

