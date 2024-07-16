PROSPERA WELCOMES UP THE GRAPH FINANCIAL GROUP OF CALIFORNIA

Irvine Team Managing $115 Million in Assets Focuses on Multi-Generational Wealth Management

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced that Up the Graph Financial Group of Irvine, California, has joined its platform.

The firm, led by Garrick Updegraph, has approximately $115 million in assets under management (AUM).

"I wanted to partner with a firm that provided freedom and breadth of services, in addition to back-office efficiencies, that enable me to provide the level of service my clients expect," said Updegraph, President & Financial Advisor. "Relationships and results are critical to my practice. At Prospera, I've found a community that feels the same way about client service and operational excellence."

With over two decades of wealth management experience and an unwavering commitment to advocating for his clients, Updegraph and his team provide financial planning and wealth management for multi-generational clients and retirement planning for institutions.

"We have intentionally designed our firm for advisors like Garrick who do not want to choose between growing their practice and delivering the highest quality, personalized service to their clients," said Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our strategic investments in best-in-class technology, coupled with a tireless dedication to hands-on service, have cultivated a value proposition designed to help advisors, like Garrick, grow their practice their way."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 7-time winner and 11-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com. Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler and Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group LLC

(424) 317-4864 and (424) 317-4854

[email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services