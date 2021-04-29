Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, is Proud to Announce the Affiliation of Ossola Wealth Management, Adding $120M in AUM

DALLAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) continues to grow its presence on the West Coast with the addition of Ossola Wealth Management, a private family wealth management office located in Aliso Viejo, California. Dean Ossola, founder, and associates bring with them decades of industry experience and add $120M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Anthony "Dean" Ossola, Managing Director and Owner, is an Orange County native with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Brigham Young University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of California, Irvine. After a successful career at Microsoft Corporation through the 1990s, Dean joined UBS Financial Services in 2000, and developed the wealth planning, managed accounts consulting, and alternative investment practices for the former Royce Management Group. In 2005, Dean created Ossola Wealth Management Group where he developed the practice to over $100 million in assets under management. With an advanced certification as both Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) from the Investments & Wealth Institute (IWI®) via UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and Yale University respectively, Dean has extensive personal and direct experience with all aspects of wealth management design, implementation, and maintenance for many types of clients.

Theresa Morrow has been with the firm since 2007, and is an experienced, registered financial services professional with over 25 years in brokerage, banking, and insurance. She is a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles and previously worked in similar capacities at Merrill Lynch, Prudential Securities, and Wachovia Securities.

As the client services associate, Allison Squar runs the firm's onboarding needs, provides process review, and manages the overall client experience. She has an extensive background as a banquet manager executing luxury events and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration from the University Nevada, Las Vegas and an associate's degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America.

Amy Ossola oversees the firm's marketing initiatives. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Advertising and Public Relations and experience working in high profile business marketing campaigns and public relations for several technology companies.

Spencer Ossola helps to meet the firm's portfolio operations and performance and reporting needs. He is currently pursuing a degree in Personal Financial Planning (PFP) at Utah Valley University as he works towards obtaining CFP® certification.

"We believe in creating simple, effective, cost-efficient, and manageable strategies for our clients. The Prospera business model offers a partnership that supports our efforts to meet those needs" said Dean Ossola.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Media Contact:

Tarah Mattia Williams

Chief Administrative Officer

Prospera Financial Services, Inc.

(972) 581-3015

[email protected]

www.joinprospera.com

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services

Related Links

http://www.prosperafinancial.com

