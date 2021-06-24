Boutique Independent Broker-Dealer, Prospera Financial Services, is Proud to Announce the Affiliation of Reed Wealth Management, Adding $100M in AUM

DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) is proud to announce its partnership with Reed Wealth Management. Located in the New England region in Colchester, Connecticut, the firm brings over two decades of experience and adds $100M in AUM. Prospera, a privately held company, is a Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982 as a full-service, boutique broker-dealer and support organization for successful independent financial professionals across the country.

Brendan Reed Lewis, President and Founder, has been helping clients make educated investment decisions since 1999. He began his financial career with Morgan Stanley / Dean Witter, training in their Manhattan home office and then serving clients in the Hartford, Connecticut area. In 2001, he accepted an offer from Edward Jones to build their Colchester branch and spent the ensuing decade developing his understanding of the community and its investment needs. From the outset of his career, however, he had always looked forward to establishing his own wealth management practice through which he could give his clients the broadest array of investment options. Thus, in 2011, he opened Reed Wealth Management.

Brendan holds multiple registrations including his Series 7, 66, and 24, as well as the Accredited Asset Management designation. He also has his Connecticut Insurance license in health, life, and variable contracts.

"I am thankful for all the partnerships I've had over the years. As a financial advisor, it is so important to have business relationships with individuals who understand the value of your work. My partnership with Prospera continues to support my passion of helping each and every client of Reed Wealth Management," said Brendan Lewis.

Working as an advisor with Brendan is Tyler Lewis, a Bryant University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Psychology. Tyler holds his Series 7 and Series 66 and has worked at the firm handling various roles over the years. Lindsey Flynn supports the firm as the administrative assistant. She has been with Reed Wealth Management for almost two years and has enjoyed learning and striving to meet the needs of all clients as the business continues to grow.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

