Bow River Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Arctic Air Holdings, LLC

DENVER, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Arctic Air Holdings, LLC ("Arctic"), a leading HVAC and plumbing business based in Sarasota, Florida serving residential homebuilders and homeowners in the area. The transaction, which closed on April 1, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the journey of Arctic, founded and led by Scott Whitaker. Scott will remain the largest individual shareholder in Arctic and the entire management team will continue with the business through this next stage of growth.

Arctic has established itself as a premier provider of HVAC and plumbing services, known for its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovative solutions. By partnering with Bow River Capital, Arctic is poised to accelerate its growth, expand its service offerings, and enhance its operational capabilities to better serve customers in Sarasota and beyond.

Scott Whitaker, Founder and CEO of Arctic, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Bow River Capital. Their expertise and resources will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and deliver top-notch HVAC and plumbing services to our clients. This partnership will allow us to take Arctic to new heights while maintaining our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction."

"We are thrilled to partner with Arctic and support their next phase of growth," said Gaurav Sharma, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. "Scott and his team have built a remarkable business with a strong reputation for excellence. Our investment will enable Arctic to capitalize on new opportunities and further solidify its position as a market leader in the HVAC and plumbing industry. Importantly, the entire management team will remain in place, ensuring continuity and a seamless transition as we work together to achieve our shared vision."

About Arctic Air:

Arctic Air Holdings, LLC is a Sarasota-based HVAC and plumbing company dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to residential homeowners and builders. Founded by Scott Whitaker, Arctic Air has built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.arcticair4me.com.

About Bow River Capital:

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in five asset classes: defense technology, private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com .

