Bow River Capital Completes Sale of Veregy, an Award-Winning Energy Efficiency Solutions Provider

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital ("Bow River") announced today that it has completed the sale of Veregy to Court Square Capital ("Court Square").

Veregy is a technology forward, leading independent energy services company ("ESCO") that offers energy efficiency solutions and smart building technologies. At its core, Veregy develops and implements customized strategies to resolve facility infrastructure challenges while optimizing building performance and reducing energy consumption. Through its expanding team of professionals, Veregy deploys mechanical, plumbing, lighting, solar, battery storage, geothermal, building automation, and demand management measures to complete eco-friendly infrastructure upgrades. Veregy has delivered billions in energy performance contracts for clients in K-12 Education, Local Government, Healthcare, Higher Education, and Commercial sectors. Customers benefit from lower operating costs and greater lifetime savings in a healthier building environment.

"Veregy simplifies complex energy and infrastructure master planning as a trusted partner to its public-sector clients through innovation, access to capital, and technology enablement," said Greg Hiatrides, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. Hiatrides further stated, "The Veregy team, led by CEO John Hobbes, has done an incredible job building a diversified, independent ESCO that values customer service and innovation. The commitment from our staff is unwavering, and the outcome is better building optimizations that result in immediate and future energy savings for our clients."

John Hobbes, Veregy's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Veregy's brand and success were conceived through our strategic partnership with Bow River Capital. We have and will continue to invest in the best companies, resources, and technologies to address the comprehensive energy efficiency needs of our customers nationwide. Today is both exciting and transformative – we look forward to continuing on our path of customer-centric innovation with the support of our new investor, Court Square. Our customers and employees will be the greatest beneficiary of this new strategic partner."

Harris Williams served as the exclusive financial advisor to Veregy in connection with the transaction. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP served as legal counsel to Veregy and Bow River Capital. Lewis Rice served as legal counsel to management.

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Bow River Capital's Private Equity Funds made the investment in Veregy. For more information on Bow River, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com.

Court Square is a middle-market private equity firm with one of the most experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, the team has completed over 230 investments, including several landmark transactions, and has developed numerous businesses into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential within the business services, general industrial, healthcare, and technology and telecommunications sectors. The firm has $7.0 billion of assets under management and is based in New York.

SOURCE Bow River Capital