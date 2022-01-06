BOW RIVER CAPITAL EVERGREEN FUND (EVERX) CLOSES 2021 WITH STRONG INVESTOR DEMAND

The Evergreen Fund brings Bow River's specialized knowledge and private market experience to a wider investor base. Tweet this

"The Evergreen Fund brings our specialized knowledge and private market experience to a wider investor base, many of whom historically have had difficulty accessing the asset class," said Jeremy Held*, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. "The concept has really resonated with investors. We believe the combination of access to private equity investments, along with the shareholder-friendly features of a registered fund, will continue to attract interest from investors and the advisors who serve them."

Investors have also been attracted to the Fund's flexible investment mandate which focuses on a combination of direct investments and secondaries with an emphasis on middle market private equity, an area where Bow River has been investing for nearly two decades. This unique combination has yielded strong returns for the Fund's investors; as of December 31, 2021, the Fund has returned 54.4% since inception on May 22, 2020, and 30.5% for the 2021 calendar year.

"We believe that the Evergreen Fund portfolio is well-positioned to navigate an uncertain market environment with direct and indirect exposure to hundreds of underlying companies," said Michael Trihy, Portfolio Manager for the Fund. "Given the current level of interest rates and stock market valuations – and what's forecasted in 2022 – investors may want to consider allocating to alternatives, whose returns can be less dependent on public markets."

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020, which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

For more information on the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund, please visit www.bowriverevergreen.com

An offer can only be made by the prospectus and only in jurisdictions in which such an offer would be lawful. The prospectus contains important information concerning risk factors and other material aspects of the Fund to carefully consider and must be read carefully before a decision to invest is made. Please visit www.bowriverevergreen.com or contact your Financial Advisor to obtain a copy of the prospectus.

Any person subscribing for an investment must be able to bear the risks involved and must meet the suitability requirements of the Fund. Investors could lose all or a substantial amount of their investment. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund is speculative and involves a substantial degree of risk. The Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that will make periodic repurchase offers for its securities and is highly illiquid. There is no secondary market for investors' interests and none is expected to develop. There are certain restrictions on transferring interests. Fees and expenses will offset the Fund's trading profits. The Fund is subject to conflicts of interest. Other risks include those related to equity securities, fixed income securities, high-yield/high risk bonds, listed private equity, listed infrastructure securities, foreign securities, derivative instruments, leverage, capital calls, investment manager risk, as well as those related to general economic and market conditions, all of which may present significant risks. Please see the prospectus for more information on these and other risks.

