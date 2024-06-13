BOW RIVER CAPITAL EVERGREEN FUND (EVERX) SURPASSES $500 MILLION IN AUM, CONTINUES TO EXPAND TEAM

DENVER, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Evergreen Fund ("the Fund") has surpassed $500 million in assets and continues to add new members to its team as the Fund scales. The Fund was launched in May 2020 and provides access to a broad range of private market investments across vintage year, geography, and size. As of June 1, 2024, the Fund has $552 million in net assets and has executed more than 90 private market transactions providing exposure to hundreds of underlying private businesses.

The Fund's combination of immediate investment exposure, broad diversification and low investment minimums ($50,000 for accredited investors) has attracted interest from a wide range of investors, including family offices, wealth management firms and institutions.

Bow River's focus on middle market private equity has particularly resonated with investors.

"As investors have added private equity exposure to their portfolios there has been a keen desire to ensure that their allocations are not limited to the mega-cap managers that have dominated the private equity landscape for years," said Jeremy Held, Managing Director at Bow River Capital. "We believe that a comprehensive approach that includes middle market private equity exposure alongside large and mega-cap strategies can help lead to a more diversified portfolio with a broader set of potential value-creation levers."

The Fund's approach has historically led to both strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns during the past four years. As of March 31, 2024, the Fund has posted a net positive return in 96% of rolling quarters with 100% positive returns over all 6- and 12-month periods. Since its inception on May 22, 2020, the Fund has produced an annualized return of 17.7% with a maximum drawdown of 1.1%.1 Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

"We believe the Fund's consistency over the past several years is a testament to the importance of our flexible mandate as well as our ability to focus on direct investments across all size segments of the private equity market" said Held.

In response to the Fund's growth Bow River continues to expand its team, adding Nic Voils in March 2024 who joined Bow River from BNP Paribas.

Held said, "We couldn't be more excited to have Nic join Bow River and we look forward to growing our investment team further this year as we continue to scale."

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in four asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, interval fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Maximum drawdown is the maximum observed loss from a peak to a trough of a portfolio, before a new peak is attained. Maximum drawdown is an indicator of downside risk over a specified time period.

1 The Fund's total expense ratio is 3.10%

