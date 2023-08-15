BOW RIVER CAPITAL EXPANDS PRIVATE EQUITY TEAM WITH TWO SENIOR HIRES

News provided by

Bow River Capital

15 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Gaurav Sharma Joins as a Managing Director; Shayan Masoudpour Joins as a Director

Denver, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, has expanded its Private Equity team with two senior hires – Gaurav Sharma, Managing Director and Shayan Masoudpour, Director. They joined Bow River on August 10 and August 14, 2023, respectively, and bring more than 30 years of combined private equity experience at top-tier funds to Bow River Capital's Private Equity Team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav and Shayan to the team," said Greg Hiatrides, Managing Director and Head of Bow River Capital Private Equity. "They have deep experience investing in business and healthcare services, two important areas of focus within our investment strategy, and bring tremendous operational expertise to our Team."

Mr. Sharma has more than 18 years of investment experience and joins Bow River Capital from Investcorp International where he served most recently as Principal on the Private Equity Team with a focus on business and healthcare services. Prior to Investcorp, he was a Vice President, Global Private Equity and Principal Investments at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. He began his career at Lazard Freres & Co. as a Mergers & Acquisitions Analyst; he was also an Associate on the Private Equity Team at Metalmark Capital, formerly Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

"I was attracted to Bow River's Private Equity Team because of the Team's track record, entrepreneurial culture, and the strong partnerships that they forge with founders and management teams to build enterprise value," said Mr. Sharma. "I look forward to working closely with my colleagues, our management teams and investors."

Mr. Masoudpour has more than 13 years of experience and was most recently a Principal at Chicago Pacific Founders where he focused on healthcare services. Previously, he was a Senior Associate at Waud Capital Partners with a focus on healthcare and business services. He started his career as a Financial Analyst at Citigroup Global Markets in the Financial Institutions Investment Banking Group.

"Bow River offers a unique opportunity to join an operationally focused team and build on my healthcare and business services experience," said Mr. Masoudpour. "I'm thrilled to be part of the team and contributing to the platform."

About Bow River Capital 
Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in four asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, interval fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com.

Private Equity Team Media Contact
Jenna Schlageter
[email protected]
847-691-4471

SOURCE Bow River Capital

