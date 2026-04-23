Bowen, Miclette & Britt Adds Ryan Kinlin to Continue Surety Growth and Expand Texas Footprint

Kinlin's addition strengthens the firm's surety capabilities and reinforces BMB's commitment to serving clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC (BMB) announced that Ryan Kinlin has joined the firm as Vice President, Surety Bond Producer. With 15 years as a construction finance professional, and nearly a decade of that in the surety market, Kinlin brings a strong blend of technical knowledge, marketplace perspective and relationship-driven service that will further enhance BMB's ability to support contractors, developers and other businesses navigating complex bonding and risk challenges.

Throughout his career, Kinlin has built experience across the surety landscape, helping clients evaluate capacity, structure bond programs and position their businesses for long-term success. Prior to joining BMB, he spent most of his career with two firms consistently ranked in the Top 5 largest insurance brokers nationally and globally. Those roles helped shape a practical advisory approach grounded in responsiveness, strategic thinking, and a clear understanding of how surety supports broader business goals.

"Expanding into Dallas has been a strategic priority for our firm," said Toby Miclette, Executive Vice President and Head of Surety at BMB. "Ryan embodies our commitment to building a strong presence in North Texas as we grow the Bowen, Miclette & Britt platform."

For Kinlin, the move to BMB represents an opportunity to deliver focused surety guidance within a firm that values culture, collaboration, and long-term client relationships.

"I am thrilled to join Bowen, Miclette & Britt and help expand our firm's presence across North Texas. What drew me to BMB is the exceptional caliber of its surety and construction colleagues, a highly specialized team with the expertise and resources to deliver sophisticated, agile, and responsive solutions in today's evolving construction and development landscape. I look forward to contributing my experience to support our colleagues and drive meaningful growth for clients across DFW and throughout Texas."

As BMB continues to invest in talent and market expansion, Kinlin's arrival adds depth to the firm's well-established surety practice.

About Bowen, Miclette & Britt

Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC has been a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions for over 45 years. BMB offers a full range of services, including commercial and personal insurance, surety bonds, employee benefits, and risk management. With a client-first approach and deep industry expertise, BMB has earned its place as one of the Top 100 insurance agencies in the nation, continually helping clients navigate complex challenges and achieve long-term success. Visit www.BMBinc.com to learn more about BMB's insurance and risk management solutions.

Media Contact:

Christian Britt

Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency, LLC

[email protected]

www.BMBinc.com

SOURCE Bowen, Miclette & Britt Insurance Agency