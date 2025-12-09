Boxwood Partners Advises Arena Sports on Pending Sale to The Bay Club Company

Premier Consumer M&A Advisory Firm Guides Leading Indoor Sports and Family Recreation Center Through Strategic Transaction with KKR-Backed Platform

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a boutique investment bank specializing in founder-led and private equity-backed businesses, announced today that it has advised Arena Sports, a premier operator of family recreation and indoor sports centers in the Greater Seattle region, on its pending sale to The Bay Club Company (The Bay Club). The Bay Club is a leading active-lifestyle platform backed by global investment firm KKR.

"The Bay Club is a tremendous partner to support and scale Arena Sports' family-focused vision going forward." Boxwood Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Arena Sports on its pending sale to The Bay Club Company, expanding the platform's presence across the Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 1995, Arena Sports has grown into one of the Pacific Northwest's most established sports brand and family entertainment centers, offering indoor soccer leagues, family entertainment centers, birthday parties, camps, fitness, and youth programming across its multi-location footprint. The company has become known for its strong community focus and breadth of high-quality recreational offerings that serve families year-round.

The acquisition will expand The Bay Club's presence in the Seattle market, adding sizeable indoor sports, entertainment, and recreation facilities to its existing West Coast footprint. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026.

The Boxwood Partners deal team included Brian Alas (Managing Director), Madison Day (Director), John Atkinson (Vice President), JB Thompson (Associate), and Jerry Annunziata (Analyst).

"It has been a privilege to work alongside Don and the Arena Sports team as they take this important next step," said Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood Partners. "The team has built a unique platform that brings together sports, family entertainment, and community programming in a way that truly resonates with today's families. The Bay Club is a tremendous partner to support and scale that vision going forward."

Arena Sports will join The Bay Club's growing portfolio of lifestyle and recreation destinations, strengthening the platform's ability to serve families with comprehensive sports, fitness, and entertainment experiences.

"For nearly 30 years, our mission has been to create places where families and communities can play, grow, and connect," said Don Crowe, Owner and CEO of Arena Sports. "Partnering with The Bay Club allows us to expand that impact while preserving the culture and experience our guests have come to expect. Boxwood's guidance throughout this process was invaluable. Their team understood our business, our values, and the importance of finding the right strategic fit."

This transaction further underscores Boxwood Partners' continued leadership advising companies in the recreation, sports, and family entertainment sectors, as well as its long-standing expertise supporting founder-led businesses through transformative events.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Arena Sports

Founded in 1995, Arena Sports operates multiple family recreation and indoor sports centers across the Greater Seattle area. Its facilities offer indoor soccer leagues, camps, youth programs, fitness, family entertainment centers, and event hosting. Arena Sports is widely recognized for its community-driven programming and high-quality recreational experiences. Visit www.arenasports.net for more information.

About Bay Club

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest, The Bay Club Company sits at the intersection of sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences across the West Coast. From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club embodies today's cultural zeitgeist, fostering a community of well-being, connection, and transformation across its portfolio.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that "family" extends beyond traditional boundaries, encompassing diverse connections with friends, neighbors, coworkers, and relatives—which creates a vibrant community aligned with modern life. Bay Club demonstrates all the hallmarks of a high-growth subscription business supported by irreplaceable real estate.

Bay Club offers more than a club—it delivers a diversified platform designed for long-term growth, resilience, and member loyalty.

