Boxwood Partners Advises Prime IV Hydration & Wellness on Senior Secured Financing from Lafayette Square

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a boutique investment bank specializing in founder-led and private equity–backed businesses, today announced that it has served as the exclusive financial advisor to Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, a leading IV therapy and wellness franchise, in senior secured financing from Lafayette Square, an investment platform.

Boxwood Partners advised Prime IV Hydration & Wellness on its senior secured financing from Lafayette Square. The transaction supports Prime IV's continued national expansion and investment in franchisee support and wellness innovation.

Founded by Amy Neary, Prime IV has emerged as one of the fastest-growing wellness concepts in the U.S., fueled by rapid nationwide expansion, strong unit-level performance, and increasing consumer adoption of IV therapy, vitamin injections, and holistic wellness solutions. With 189 locations open and in development across 40 states, Prime IV has quickly established itself as a category leader in the high-growth, membership-based wellness sector.

The senior secured financing from Lafayette Square will provide Prime IV with additional capital to support strategic priorities, including enhancing operational infrastructure, strengthening franchisee support systems, investing in brand awareness, and accelerating innovation across its service offerings. The financing positions the company to meet rising consumer demand and scale responsibly while maintaining the premium guest experience Prime IV is known for.

The Boxwood Partners deal team included Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Dan Martinson (Director) and Will Drawdy (Analyst). Williams Mullen served as legal counsel to Prime IV.

"Prime IV has built an impressive platform in one of the most dynamic segments of the wellness industry," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners. "Amy and her team have established a strong foundation with compelling unit economics, a passionate member base, and a highly engaged franchise community. Lafayette Square is the ideal capital partner to help accelerate the next phase of growth."

For Prime IV, the financing marks an important milestone as the brand continues expanding into new markets and introducing additional wellness modalities.

"Our mission has always been simple: make science-backed wellness more accessible," said Amy Neary, Founder and CEO of Prime IV. "With Lafayette Square's support, and Boxwood's steady guidance throughout this process, we can grow in a way that stays true to who we are. This partnership gives us the ability to better support our franchisees while continuing to innovate for the members who trust us every day."

This transaction highlights Boxwood Partners' continued leadership advising high-growth franchisors and consumer-focused brands, particularly those expanding through innovative, membership-driven service models.



About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Founded in 2017 by industry visionary Amy Neary, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is a premier, award-winning franchise that has garnered national recognition for its excellence in the health & wellness industry. Prime IV was ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category and recognized as a Best of the Best Franchises by the Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 ranking in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, Prime IV earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking #597 among the fastest-growing private companies in America in 2025. Prime IV offers a wide array of premium wellness services, including intravenous (IV) therapy treatments, micronutrient injections, NAD+ treatments, and rapid weight loss solutions. Known for its commitment to personalized wellness, Prime IV specializes in crafting customized wellness plans that align with each client's unique health goals, making it a trusted national leader in boosting immunity, enhancing cellular healing, promoting anti-aging, and improving overall health and vitality. With over 190 locations nationwide, Prime IV provides a serene and comfortable setting for clients to experience the latest advancements in wellness therapy, ensuring a transformative and effective wellness journey for all. For more information about Prime IV Hydration & Wellness or to find a location near you, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is a private credit firm lending capital to growing middle market companies in working-class places. The firm is driven by four key differentiators: a focus on non-sponsored deals, managerial assistance through its affiliated Worker Solutions® platform, a technology-first data-driven investment strategy through Potomac X Lafayette Square™, and institutional partnerships. Lafayette Square's thesis holds that working-class people and places are ignored by private credit creating an attractive investment opportunity subject to conservative underwriting, managerial assistance, and technology. Lafayette Square aims to support 100,000 working-class jobs, invest 50% of capital in working-class places, and curate benefits for 50% of its portfolio by 2030. For more information, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

