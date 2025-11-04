Boxwood Partners Named Among Vault's Top-Ranked Internship Programs for 2026

Franchising's Leading M&A Advisory Firm Recognized for Culture, Career Development, and Real-World Experience in Prestigious National Rankings

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique investment bank specializing in sell-side M&A for founder-led and private equity–backed businesses, has been recognized in Vault's 2026 Top Internships Rankings, earning high marks across multiple categories for its hands-on learning environment and culture of inclusion.

Boxwood Partners was recognized in Vault's 2026 Top Internships Rankings, earning #3 for Culture of Acceptance, #11 for Real-Life Experience, #25 for Career Development, and a Top 10 placement for Best Investment Banking Internships nationwide.

Since its inception, the Boxwood Internship Program ("BIP") has hosted more than 80 interns from 25 universities across the firm's three offices. In its first year participating in the rankings, Boxwood was named one of the Top 10 Best Investment Banking Internships in the United States, securing the #10 spot for 2026.

In addition, out of nearly 250 firms surveyed nationwide, Boxwood ranked:

#3 – Best Internships for Culture of Acceptance





#11 – Best Internships for Real-Life Experience





#25 – Overall Career Development

Vault's annual rankings are based on survey data from more than 17,000 interns across North America, who rate their programs on key factors such as career development, quality of assignments, mentorship, and firm culture.

"Over the past decade, we've built an internship program that reflects who we are at Boxwood — one that emphasizes collaboration, real-world learning, and personalized coaching from senior bankers," said Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood Partners. "We're truly appreciative to be recognized on this list and grateful for all the effort that has gone into developing the program. It's incredibly rewarding to see our interns — both past and recent — take the lessons learned here and continue to succeed, carrying forward the values that define our culture while advancing their own careers."

The Boxwood Internship Program provides students with the opportunity to experience the M&A process firsthand, offering exposure to live transactions, case studies, and financial modeling in a fast-paced, collaborative setting. Each intern is paired with senior mentors who provide personalized coaching and guidance throughout the summer.

"Boxwood's growth has always been fueled by investing in people," added J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners. "Our internship program is designed to give aspiring finance professionals meaningful, hands-on experience while maintaining the close-knit culture that defines our firm."

Boxwood Partners is now accepting applications for its 2026 Summer Internship Program, based in its Jupiter, Florida; Richmond, Virginia; and Charleston, South Carolina offices. Interested candidates can learn more and apply via the firm's careers page at www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC , is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE Boxwood Partners LLC